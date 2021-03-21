Guest Opinion: Accentuate the positive

US News ranked Iowa as the No. 1 state for opportunity last week, continuing the consistent positive trend from the past several years. Unfortunately, this type of positive news can be drowned out by noise on other splashier headlines like Iowa being closed for business and opposed to growth.

The fact is, the bills that have seen the most intense breathless coverage this year have not passed both legislative chambers including the bathroom bill, Religious Freedom Restoration Act, and bills aimed toward eliminating tenure. More important work, to lean into the opportunities that exist in Iowa, have been overwhelmingly bipartisan and their prospects seem much more likely, with far less fan fair.

Childcare has become an extremely important workforce development issue to integrate moms and dads into the workforce by ensuring safe and affordable options for their children. Governor Reynolds has outlined an additional $3 million in spending in her budget for Child Care Challenge Fund and there are multiple other bills moving through the chambers that provide a variety of tools to address this complex problem.