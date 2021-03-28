Guest Opinion: As vaccine offers turning point, Tyson Foods is playing its part

The past year has tested us in ways we could never have anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic has been the greatest public health challenge in a century and has touched each of us in similarly unanticipated ways.

Throughout the pandemic, it has been inspiring to witness the resilience shown by so many. Nowhere has this been more apparent than among our frontline food and agricultural teams in communities like yours, working to ensure millions of families could continue to put food on their tables.

At Tyson, we educated our teams and transformed our plants, spending hundreds of millions of dollars on protective measures ranging from workstation dividers to temperature scanners to always on testing.

These reflections come at a time for optimism at what lays ahead. The U.S. is emerging from a challenging winter at an important juncture as the vaccine rollout accelerates. We now have a genuine opportunity to put the worst of the pandemic behind us.

Tyson is continuing to do all it can to play its part in this national drive to educate and administer vaccinations. To date, more than 19,000 of our U.S. team members have been vaccinated through over 50 onsite events or through an external source coordinated by our 600 strong health services team and trusted medical partners.