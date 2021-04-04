Guest Opinion: Can we have a hearing about Baughn Street?

Our committee has been advised by our attorneys that the Iowa Code requires a showing that a street or roadway be of “no benefit” before it can be vacated and abandoned by a city. And, in this case, our attorneys do not believe that the city council made such a finding, and cannot make such a finding, given the current use of Baughn Street for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the local neighborhood. This is the discussion we want to have with the council, as to why they believe that the one block stretch of Baughn Street is of “no benefit” to Council Bluffs and the immediate neighborhood, given the information that the neighbors have provided to the council regarding the usage of the street.