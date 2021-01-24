Guest Opinion: Don't remove Baughn Street

On October 24, 2020, I went to my mailbox after work like I always do.
There were bills, of course; no checks, which I would have promptly cashed.
But, there was this letter from the City of Council Bluffs. The Community Development Department, to be specific. A department that I had never heard of.
Did I owe the city money? Did I forget to pay a garbage bill? Oh my gosh! Did I forget to pay my property taxes?! (That would be the county, but, the thought crossed my mind.)
No, it was a letter that would haunt me for about three months now.
You see, I live within 200 feet of the Charles E. Lakin YMCA in Council Bluffs. The long story that I will try to shorten due to space is that the YMCA wanted to close a street that my neighbors and I use every day: Baughn Street.
So, if and when this happens to you, and I hope it doesn’t, you need to go to the City Planning Commission. Which many of my neighbors and I did. After both sides made their case, the commission voted to reject the YMCA’s proposal.
So, if this happens to you, and I hope it doesn’t, you end up in front of the Council Bluffs City Council, which my neighbors and I did. After both sides made their case, the City Council voted to reject the YMCA’s proposal.
So, this is where the story gets interesting. The YMCA will be taking their plan before the City Council again, and will do so Monday evening.
Because of parliamentary procedure that most boards follow, this maneuver is allowed under certain circumstances that I won’t go into because they can be confusing.
Obviously, the YMCA has been lobbying members of our council, which is of course their right. Their concern is obvious: THEY NEED MORE PARKING.
The members of our neighborhood who learned about the reconsideration are rightly concerned and upset. We felt as though each side had fair hearings before the duly appointed and/or elected officials. After consideration, our city leaders recognized that Baughn Street is an important part of the daily lives of many members of our community. Not only do nearby residents use the street, many people who wish to avoid the extremely busy Kanesville Boulevard and Frank Street intersection, as well as Kanesville Boulevard and Harrision Street intersection, utilize Baughn Street.
People visiting health care providers at the 801 Harmony building utilize the street as well. Traffic on Baughn Street is NOT limited to YMCA members.
The YMCA has many beautiful charts and diagrams, with lots of trees that look very pretty. For what reason? THEY NEED MORE PARKING. The argument goes that the park will “enhance our community”, the community where I was born and raised and truly love, and the one that I want to always succeed in everything that it does.
The YMCA clearly made a mistake without planning for their future growth. It is not the responsibility of my neighbors and other Council Bluffs residents to fix that mistake.
I think the YMCA should have contacted all residents of the following streets to discuss their plans, as these residents of Council Bluffs will be directly impacted by their actions:
Harmony Street
Logan Street
Oak Street
Benton Street
Harrison Street
Snyder Avenue
Prospect Street
Hillcrest Avenue
The YMCA contacted only residents within 200 feet of their building, which complies with their legal obligation. Anybody living 201 feet from their facility was NOT contacted. The YMCA should have held itself to a higher standard, and should have contacted all of the surrounding residents to alert them. However, the staff and board members of the YMCA know that the majority of people in those neighborhoods would never support their plan.
Obviously, the YMCA has highly paid executives and highly paid attorneys and engineers, many of whom who do not even live in Council Bluffs. I’m sure they are very willing to collaborate with anyone and everyone, if that means they will be able to fix the problem that they themselves created in the first place.
It would not even surprise me if they make an offer to purchase the street from the city.
To hold my neighborhood, and the neighborhoods surrounding the YMCA, responsible for the YMCA’s mistake is unfair on so many levels.
I have served on many boards and committees over the past 40 years. I’ve taken part in literally hundreds of meetings and been part of decisions both large and small.
I am proud to say that I have never been any part of any decision that would impact others without at least reaching my hand out to them and trying to work together, when at all possible.
The YMCA’s website states: “For many, the Y is like a second home, at the Y, our staff has a strong commitment to serving their community.”
My understanding is that the YMCA’s plan was being discussed in 2019. I received the letter from the City of Council Bluffs on Oct. 24, 2020. I was finally directly contacted by the YMCA Jan. 19. They want me to shake their hand.
I live 200 feet away.
— Tony Beraldi lives in Council Bluffs.