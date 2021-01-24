Guest Opinion: Don't remove Baughn Street

So, this is where the story gets interesting. The YMCA will be taking their plan before the City Council again, and will do so Monday evening.

Because of parliamentary procedure that most boards follow, this maneuver is allowed under certain circumstances that I won’t go into because they can be confusing.

Obviously, the YMCA has been lobbying members of our council, which is of course their right. Their concern is obvious: THEY NEED MORE PARKING.

The members of our neighborhood who learned about the reconsideration are rightly concerned and upset. We felt as though each side had fair hearings before the duly appointed and/or elected officials. After consideration, our city leaders recognized that Baughn Street is an important part of the daily lives of many members of our community. Not only do nearby residents use the street, many people who wish to avoid the extremely busy Kanesville Boulevard and Frank Street intersection, as well as Kanesville Boulevard and Harrision Street intersection, utilize Baughn Street.

People visiting health care providers at the 801 Harmony building utilize the street as well. Traffic on Baughn Street is NOT limited to YMCA members.