Iowa Views: Is 2020 the worst year ever?

Based on scientific discoveries, Science reported, “Turns out a volcanic eruption in Iceland created a cloud so large that it darkened the skies above Europe and Asia for months. As a result, temperatures dropped, snow fell during the summer, crops failed, famine spread and millions of people starved. … Historians believe that this massive change somehow caused bubonic plague, which would go on to eliminate almost half of the Eastern Roman Empire’s population and hasten its collapse.”

Which isn’t to dismiss 2020’s awfulness, although much of our current malaise was pre-pandemic.

A 2019 Pew Research Survey found 60% of respondents felt the U.S. influence in the world was declining, only 12% were “very optimistic” about the nation’s future, 31% “somewhat pessimistic” and 13% “very pessimistic.”

But the pandemic has increased isolation from family and friends. Large gatherings, for the most part, are a memory. Economic distress is widespread.

Murders, drug overdoses and suicides are up significantly. But, in some instances, that was pre-pandemic.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported a 24% murder increase in the nation’s 50 largest cities, led by Chicago, but also in Phoenix and Omaha, which are not particularly violence prone.