Iowa Views: Now we know what state employees really think about upholding access to public records. (Not much.)

Prompt, inexpensive access to public records is indispensable for understanding and evaluating the performance of public officials. Emails, bid documents, police reports and so much more illuminate what public servants actually think and are doing, compared with their scripted remarks. They show where tax money goes. They trace the facts about a deadly pandemic and how governments respond.

Waging a fight when requests for records are denied or ignored can be expensive and time-consuming. The Iowa Public Information Board was created to mitigate those costs in some cases, but has yet to live up to its promise. If our leaders are permitted to thwart the will of lawmakers for open government, we all lose.

As an at-will employee, Carver-Kimm faces an uphill climb in persuading a judge that forcing her out was not permissible. Iowa courts have said that only some laws articulate the specific type of public policy that would support a lawsuit like hers, although Supreme Court Justice Mark Cady wrote in a 2009 case that “refusing to commit an unlawful act” and “performing a statutory obligation” were among the categories of protected activities. The brief signed by three of Miller’s deputies also argues that Reynolds and other state employees are protected from liability by the qualified immunity protections enacted by the Legislature this past spring.

The state may well succeed in arguing it was OK to fire Carver-Kimm. If that happens, the only justice secured by her case could well be the insights it offers to the rest of us about the Reynolds administration. That includes its ability, validated by the attorney general, to bully a public servant who sees in her work any higher calling than looking out for the executive branch’s political interests.