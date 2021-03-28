Letter: Governors' beef promotion a 'display of political corruption'

Governors' beef promotion a 'display of political corruption'

March 23rd (was) proclaimed by President Biden as National Agriculture Day, an occasion dedicated to the farmers and farmworkers who toil in all conditions to ensure that we all have a healthy, safe, and abundant food supply.

The observance was first launched in 1973 by the Agriculture Council of America (ACA), a nonprofit organization of leaders in the agriculture, food, and fiber communities.

I was shocked to learn that the governors of Nebraska, Wyoming, and Iowa chose this special occasion to promote consumption of beef, the one agricultural product that has been linked overwhelmingly with high incidence of heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and obesity. Beef is laden with saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones, and pathogens. It lacks complex carbohydrates, fiber and essential vitamins and minerals.

I feel this is a blatant display of political corruption by elected officials overruling any concern for their constituents’ health and welfare.

Eric Lindstrom,

Executive Director

Farm Animal Rights Movement

Washington, DC