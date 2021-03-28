 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote for candidates loyal to the U.S., not Russia
Russian leaders believe that Americans hate their government. So, they do not hesitate to pass along propaganda that is negative to our institutions to sympathizers in our Congress. This includes the institution that they serve.

Russians may have influenced members of Congress as well as the anarchists to overthrow Congress. Twelve Republicans did not vote to recognize the bravery of the Capital police during the Jan. 6 insurgence.

If you want to keep our form of government and not become like Russia, vote in 2022 for Congressional candidates with loyalty to the United States and not Russia.

Julie Stewart Ziesman

Waukee

