Letters: A 'thank you' to Supervisor Drake, Sheriff Danker

Thank you, Supervisor Drake and Sheriff Danker

While we were otherwise distracted, some may have missed two names conspicuously absent from our November ballots: Marilyn Jo Drake and Jefferey D. Danker.

For decades, Pottawattamie County has relied on Supervisor Drake, who began her career in the Auditor’s Office in 1970 and served as county auditor from 1985 until moving to the Board in 2017, and Sheriff Danker, who has spent 43 years protecting and serving our community.

Supervisor Drake is a rare elected official. A successful county auditor must play many parts, expected to be an expert in accounting, elections, parliamentary procedure, record-keeping and more.

In my years working at our Courthouse, I sometimes saw Marilyn Drake stressed. But, despite her responsibilities and worries, I can’t say I ever saw her angry. She performed her duties with a smile. Her half-century of service leaves a legacy and, in the wake of her retirement, an absence felt by all who know her.