Letters: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month

To achieve this, our skilled and compassionate staff in Council Bluffs work together to redefine hope and to help people live life to the very fullest.

As Team Director for the Council Bluffs team, we not only focus on our patients and their families, but on our larger community. You can find the EveryStep Hospice team taking part in a number of upcoming community events, including assisting the YMCA Senior Center in serving a drive through luncheon on Nov. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Later this month, we are planning for a meal at Thanksgiving with the help of other community partners.

EveryStep recognizes that individuals living with serious, complex or chronic disease sometimes need an extra layer of support in living with the pain, symptoms and stress associated with their conditions. In response, the organization last year launched EveryStep Palliative Care.

EveryStep Palliative Care offers care and support to help patients find relief from their symptoms. Participation in the EveryStep Palliative Care pilot program requires a referral from a physician or primary healthcare provider and is limited to qualifying patients who live or receive care within Madison County.

Anyone can call EveryStep Hospice at 712-325-6802 for information or to simply talk with a nurse.