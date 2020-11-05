Letters: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month

November is National Hospice & Palliative Care Month
November is a busy month for EveryStep as the organization recognizes National Hospice & Palliative Care Month.
As one of Iowa’s longest-serving non-profit in-home care providers, EveryStep will spend the month raising awareness of the options available to help people find care and support as they face serious illness.
Our goal is the amplification of living, not resignation to dying. Our care is about helping patients live the rest of their lives with dignity and surrounded by people who care.
EveryStep wants to remind the community it’s here to help — from navigating the maze of care needs, working with doctors and hospitals, and providing understanding about illnesses and available options.
We put patients first, ensuring a coordinated and patient-led approach to care, while protecting their healthcare choice and access to individualized services based on their unique care needs and wishes.
EveryStep Hospice provides pain management, symptom control, psychosocial support, and spiritual care to patients facing a serious illness or the end of life. For their families, EveryStep offers emotional support as they navigate their loved one’s remaining time and grief support in the months that follow.
To achieve this, our skilled and compassionate staff in Council Bluffs work together to redefine hope and to help people live life to the very fullest.
As Team Director for the Council Bluffs team, we not only focus on our patients and their families, but on our larger community. You can find the EveryStep Hospice team taking part in a number of upcoming community events, including assisting the YMCA Senior Center in serving a drive through luncheon on Nov. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Later this month, we are planning for a meal at Thanksgiving with the help of other community partners.
EveryStep recognizes that individuals living with serious, complex or chronic disease sometimes need an extra layer of support in living with the pain, symptoms and stress associated with their conditions. In response, the organization last year launched EveryStep Palliative Care.
EveryStep Palliative Care offers care and support to help patients find relief from their symptoms. Participation in the EveryStep Palliative Care pilot program requires a referral from a physician or primary healthcare provider and is limited to qualifying patients who live or receive care within Madison County.
Anyone can call EveryStep Hospice at 712-325-6802 for information or to simply talk with a nurse.
Beverly Fischer RN, BSN
Team Director
