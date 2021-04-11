Letters: Readers discuss Alzheimer's support, factory farms

Alzheimer’s Association working to ensure support
The Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures illustrates that the burden of Alzheimer’s disease in our Country and the State of Iowa is continuing to grow. There are an estimated 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older that have Alzheimer’s dementia, including 66 million in Iowa. Caregivers continue to provide tremendous hours of unpaid care across the nation.
Additionally, the actual cost of care for individuals with Alzheimer’s is surpassing a quarter of a trillion dollars every year. Here in Iowa, the Medicaid costs for caring for people with Alzheimer’s was estimated at $676 million last year alone. Deaths due to Alzheimer’s have increased at an alarming 145% since 2000, while deaths from other diseases have remained flat or decreased.
These numbers are enormous and are frightening to me and should be to you. Having recently lost our brother-in-law to this horrible disease, and knowing that many others have lost friends and family as well, I encourage you to become aware of the facts surrounding Alzheimer’s and other dementias and take action to keep your own brain healthy.
The Greater Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is working to bridge gaps to ensure that all Iowans have access to Alzheimer’s care and support services. There is still much work to do. We encourage you to visit alz.org to learn about the facts and figures report, to volunteer with the association, to sponsor an education program or to participate in our two signature fundraisers, The Longest Day in June and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s this fall. If you or a loved one needs immediate help or support, contact the Alzheimer’s 24/7 help line at 800-272-3900.
Deborah L. Petersen, Alzheimer’s Association Board Member, Council Bluffs
No more factory farms
In 2002, Iowa’s Environmental Protection Commission (EPC) overturned a decision made by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that would have allowed a factory farm to build with over 7,200 sows less than half a mile from our home. Hundreds of our neighbors joined the fight to stop this factory farm from building.
That factory farm would not have been denied without Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (CCI), a statewide organization that I have been a member of ever since. When the DNR still chose to approve the permit, Iowa CCI organized with us to appeal the DNR’s decision to the EPC.
For years, Iowa CCI members have been taking on corporate power and organizing against local factory farm proposals across Iowa. With the cards so stacked against us in these fights, organizing experience is key.
Iowa is already home to over 10,000 factory farms. We can’t afford to allow any more. Every year, hundreds more factory farms are added to our communities, using up our aquifers and polluting our waterways. Enough is enough. If there is a proposed factory farm near you and you’re ready to fight back, Iowa CCI can help. Call us at 515-282-0484.