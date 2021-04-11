Letters: Readers discuss Alzheimer's support, factory farms

Alzheimer’s Association working to ensure support

The Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures illustrates that the burden of Alzheimer’s disease in our Country and the State of Iowa is continuing to grow. There are an estimated 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older that have Alzheimer’s dementia, including 66 million in Iowa. Caregivers continue to provide tremendous hours of unpaid care across the nation.

Additionally, the actual cost of care for individuals with Alzheimer’s is surpassing a quarter of a trillion dollars every year. Here in Iowa, the Medicaid costs for caring for people with Alzheimer’s was estimated at $676 million last year alone. Deaths due to Alzheimer’s have increased at an alarming 145% since 2000, while deaths from other diseases have remained flat or decreased.

These numbers are enormous and are frightening to me and should be to you. Having recently lost our brother-in-law to this horrible disease, and knowing that many others have lost friends and family as well, I encourage you to become aware of the facts surrounding Alzheimer’s and other dementias and take action to keep your own brain healthy.