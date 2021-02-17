Letters: Readers say Ernst needs to step up on water quality, encourage Support For the People Act

Ernst needs to step up on water quality
Sen. Joni Ernst’s recent email post about possible changes to the current Waters of the U.S. program was nothing but an embarrassingly mindless rant with no acknowledgement of, or solutions for, Iowa’s enormous water pollution problems. However, as a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Environment and Public Works Committee, these facts should concern her because they concern the nation:
1) Iowa’s DNR recently calculated from its ongoing monitoring of water pollutants that nitrogen farm runoff in the state’s Mississippi tributary streams and rivers has doubled over the past 20 years
2) The report identifies the annual load of nitrogen runoff from Iowa’s tributary waterways to the Mississippi as exceeding a stunning 1 billion pounds in two out of just the past four years.
3) Again, according to current Iowa DNR reporting, Iowa’s nutrient runoff contributes an annual average of 29% of the nitrogen load that causes the massive “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico.
4) In June 2018, The Des Moines Register reported that Iowa was responsible for 45% of the annual nitrogen runoff in the Upper Mississippi River; in the Missouri River, 55% .
Those percentages cannot possibly have diminished.
Agricultural pollutant levels in Iowa’s rivers and streams strongly indicate that the state’s voluntary Nutrient Reduction Strategy is an unmitigated failure — so much for Iowa agriculture policing itself. Of course the federal government will step in to impose solutions on Iowa’s pollution problems, only because Iowa’s lawmakers, its agricultural industry, and its two senators have done substantially nothing.
Steven Pokorny
Urbandale
Support For the People Act
As we think back on 2020, we can recall many concerning ways that people were shut out of the election process.
Many of our elected representatives heard these concerns, and introduced H.R.1, the For the People Act, in the U.S. House of Representatives. H.R. 1 addresses many of the concerns we heard about — or raised ourselves.
H.R. 1 fights Big Money in politics by limiting the power of super PACs and ensuring access to the polls. It also creates a publicly financed matching system to build the power of small donors in our elections.
Under our current system, small donors don’t have much of a chance to influence the outcome of elections. But communities with matching programs have seen transformative results. When Seattle adopted a matching program, they increased the age, gender, income, and racial diversity, as well as the overall number, of campaign donors.
In Iowa, a matching system could help independent family farmers and everyday people with groups like Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement as we fight the influence of Big Ag and the Farm Bureau.
Knowing how H.R. 1 can help our election system nationwide, contact your Congressional Representative and ask for their support & their vote.
Barbara Kalbach
Dexter