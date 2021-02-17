Letters: Readers say Ernst needs to step up on water quality, encourage Support For the People Act

Agricultural pollutant levels in Iowa’s rivers and streams strongly indicate that the state’s voluntary Nutrient Reduction Strategy is an unmitigated failure — so much for Iowa agriculture policing itself. Of course the federal government will step in to impose solutions on Iowa’s pollution problems, only because Iowa’s lawmakers, its agricultural industry, and its two senators have done substantially nothing.

Steven Pokorny

Urbandale

Support For the People Act

As we think back on 2020, we can recall many concerning ways that people were shut out of the election process.

Many of our elected representatives heard these concerns, and introduced H.R.1, the For the People Act, in the U.S. House of Representatives. H.R. 1 addresses many of the concerns we heard about — or raised ourselves.

H.R. 1 fights Big Money in politics by limiting the power of super PACs and ensuring access to the polls. It also creates a publicly financed matching system to build the power of small donors in our elections.