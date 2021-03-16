Letters: Readers thank health department, weigh in on voting and more

Thank you Pottawattamie County Health Department and volunteers
I thank the tireless health department workers and the many volunteers who have worked together to offer extremely well organized COVID-19 vaccination clinics here in Pottawattamie County. Everyone I encountered in my two visits for vaccination was helpful and pleasant. What a great service to our county!
Chuck Dusing, Council Bluffs
Concerns about voting restrictions
I have several serious concerns about the new voting restrictions that Republican lawmakers and our Republican governor have imposed on Iowans.
Severe storms occurring in early November in Iowa are not unheard of, whether debilitating snow and ice storms or equally paralyzing tornadoes and main-line wind storms. A derecho, for example, can occur anytime in Iowa given the right mix of weather conditions.
So, what will now happen to ballots mailed in time to be received at a county auditor’s office on election day under normal circumstances, but which are delayed in delivery by a day or two because bad weather interrupts normal postal service? Are mail-in ballots now subject to the whims of Nature? What about provisions in the new law for verifying whether a person delivering a ballot is in fact a family member, a member of the voter’s household, or a caretaker? What’s the definition of a family member? A person whom I say is part of my family? Is the county nurse who makes a weekly visit to my semi-invalid father a “caretaker?” Is my father’s next door neighbor a caretaker because he checks on him several times a day and helps him out with a variety of needs? In a congregate living situation, such as a group home for challenged adults, is the home manager or any of the support staff a “member of the household?”
This law is ripe for court challenges.
Steven Pokorny, Urbandale
Protecting your animal ownership rights
Currently there is a bill ready for debate in the Senate, SF 483, also known as the Working Animal Protection Act.
This is a good bill protecting your rights to use your animals, whether for food, fiber, farm work, companion, educational, county fairs, different types of animal shows, enhancing human lives. It even protects the rehoming industry using their animals to advertise for money and sales. It protects the Animal Rescue League’s horse riding program, too. But, ARL is against this bill. Shooting their foot?
Groups such as the Humane Society of the United States and those like minded are adamantly opposed to this bill.
They claim this bill promotes the cruelest of cruel industries, using your animals as the Creator intended them for sustenance and help mates.
They claim zoning ordinances are thrown out the window. Wrong.
They claim there will be no oversite to animal welfare. Wrong.
They claim the public will be endangered, especially by zoos, circuses, traveling animal educational exhibits, animal contests. Wrong.
Please read the bill for yourself. Go to legis.iowa.gov, type SF 483 in the bill box.
Contact your legislator and the Senate as a whole, asking for a yes vote on SF 483.
Betsy Fickel, Garner
Reader: Our losses may be permanent
Some have written about the slowing down of our court system during the pandemic. The history of Rome shows us how bad our current situation really is.
In its early days, Rome suffered from a terrible epidemic. Rome’s public affairs depended on everyone being involved. The epidemic sickened not only public officials and militia members, but also brought the justice system and elections apparatus to its knees, says historian Livy.
The problem in America today is that our people are not engaged in processes of government like Romans were. Rome rebounded to watchful civic engagement. When our epidemic is over, we will rebound to our usual indolence.
American election campaigns, lobbying, government oversight, and political party work are all typically done by professional experts, while our citizens sit on the sidelines gorging on food and entertainment.
Our losses in civil and criminal justice, and even elections, may well be permanent due to the nation’s advanced state of decline before 2020.