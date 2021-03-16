Letters: Readers thank health department, weigh in on voting and more

Thank you Pottawattamie County Health Department and volunteers

Concerns about voting restrictions

So, what will now happen to ballots mailed in time to be received at a county auditor’s office on election day under normal circumstances, but which are delayed in delivery by a day or two because bad weather interrupts normal postal service? Are mail-in ballots now subject to the whims of Nature? What about provisions in the new law for verifying whether a person delivering a ballot is in fact a family member, a member of the voter’s household, or a caretaker? What’s the definition of a family member? A person whom I say is part of my family? Is the county nurse who makes a weekly visit to my semi-invalid father a “caretaker?” Is my father’s next door neighbor a caretaker because he checks on him several times a day and helps him out with a variety of needs? In a congregate living situation, such as a group home for challenged adults, is the home manager or any of the support staff a “member of the household?”