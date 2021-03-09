Letters: Readers weigh in on 'underreach', biofuel standards and Iowa's COVID response

A matter of ‘underreach’
False prophets are not just a phenomenon of ancient times. In April of 2020, experts predicted that as many as 60,000 people might die from COVID-19 in this country. People reacted in disbelief.
In a nation with such great technology, a fervent commitment to rule of law, churches inspiring neighborly behavior, and schools, parents, and workplaces emphasizing personal health, that could never happen here.
The expert predictions turned out to be false not because of overreach, but underreach. Today, in February/March of 2021, the nation is hurtling along toward 600,000 deaths.
Not long ago, our leaders were also assuring us that kids were learning plenty in school, the economy was strong like a steel girder, the health care system could heal all ills, the two-party system was robust, and violence was disappearing in America.
Wowza! Our best predicters and promisers — scientists, politicians, economists and evangelists — clearly were not half as smart as they thought they were.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
Support Iowa biofuel standards legislation
My family has farmed near Audubon for many years and we’ve seen the good times and bad. Mother Nature and foreign trade markets have brought blessing and curse, high prices and low. After all the ups and downs, I think It is time we take matters into our own hands and do more to create stable demand for our crops right here in Iowa.
The Iowa Biofuel Standards legislation, HSB 185/SSB 1179, would do exactly that. These bills would establish a minimum E10 standard for gasoline and B11 standard for diesel in Iowa, creating new and stable demand for ethanol and biodiesel made from our corn and soybeans.
According to a study, the Iowa Biofuel Standards will increase Iowa household income by $550 million over the first five years and many, if not most, of those households will be farm families in rural communities like ours. We know Iowa can feed and fuel the world — so let’s start in Iowa.
Matt Chambers
Audubon
‘Manifest travesty of leadership’
The latest report from the CDC as of Friday morning identifies Iowa as having only 6.4% of its population as fully vaccinated — the lowest percentage out of all 50 states.
How is it that states like Wyoming or Utah that have rural populations far less dense than Iowa’s and spread out over much more challenging terrain than the flat plains of our state, how is it that these states can rank ahead of our state?
If this isn’t a manifest travesty of leadership and administration by a certain person in the governor’s office, I don’t know what else to call it. Who are these Iowans who say that Governor Reynolds has been doing a fine job of managing the COVID crisis here? Probably those who are holed up in their winter homes and condos in Sarasota or Naples, Florida.
Steven Pokorny
Urbandale
Hug your trees
My wife and I are habitual tree huggers. We tend to all 24 of the trees on our property as often as possible, and they are wonderful trees. Back in 1978 our lot was devoid of all vegetation so we started planting trees soon after our house was constructed. We planted all of the trees in the first 10 years, including maples, birch, crab trees, willows and pines.
Unfortunately, many people today are not tree huggers. They cut down trees to make room for additions, pools, play areas and the availability of sunshine. The chain saws are very active and the thunder of fallen trees is quite earth shattering.
What bothers us the most is the lack of concern for the environment. Trees cleanse the air by absorbing pollutants generated by the burning of fossil fuels. In particular, trees absorb Carbon emissions and emit Oxygen. The more trees that come down the more Carbon in the air, and the greater the pollution and health risk to the population.
We would love to see more tree hugging by people. Please save your trees and yourselves and plant more trees.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry, New Hampshire