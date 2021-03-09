Letters: Readers weigh in on 'underreach', biofuel standards and Iowa's COVID response

The Iowa Biofuel Standards legislation, HSB 185/SSB 1179, would do exactly that. These bills would establish a minimum E10 standard for gasoline and B11 standard for diesel in Iowa, creating new and stable demand for ethanol and biodiesel made from our corn and soybeans.

According to a study, the Iowa Biofuel Standards will increase Iowa household income by $550 million over the first five years and many, if not most, of those households will be farm families in rural communities like ours. We know Iowa can feed and fuel the world — so let’s start in Iowa.

Matt Chambers

Audubon

‘Manifest travesty of leadership’

The latest report from the CDC as of Friday morning identifies Iowa as having only 6.4% of its population as fully vaccinated — the lowest percentage out of all 50 states.

How is it that states like Wyoming or Utah that have rural populations far less dense than Iowa’s and spread out over much more challenging terrain than the flat plains of our state, how is it that these states can rank ahead of our state?