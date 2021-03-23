Letters: Readers weigh in on utility rates, ice cream goodness and leadership

Readers: Stop raising natural gas, utility rates

Most utility providers were forced to purchase natural gas at much higher prices recently because equipment froze in the South during the polar vortex. While people perished trying to survive without heat, investors of natural gas companies were celebrating record profits. Now, the few Texans who were able to keep their power on are being forced to pay sky-high bills, with some reaching $10,000 per month. We can’t let this happen in Iowa. MidAmerican and Alliant Energy made well over a billion dollars in profit last year. Instead of siphoning off money from us to make shareholders like billionaire Warren Buffet wealthier, they should pay for increased gas prices and invest into a 100% renewable energy system that benefits 100% of the people.

There is a federal bill called THRIVE that would do just that and create 15 million family-sustaining jobs in the process. If you’re ready for real solutions, and you want to stop MidAmerican and Alliant from raising our rates, sign Iowa CCI’s petition: bit.ly/stop-raising-rates

Caitlin Golle, Nora Springs