Letters: State rep talks about climate accords; reader urges emergency lending programs

Iowa Rep. Charlie McConkey, Council Bluffs

Continue emergency lending programs

The emergency lending programs that the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve administer need to be continued. Especially, the Fed’s steady approach to addressing the challenges that our economy faces has worked remarkably well. Some Republicans in Congress believe the approach is extreme and should be curtailed.

But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been frank and honest with Congress and with the American people, stating that its approach, including the emergency lending programs, must and will continue until satisfactory mitigation of the pandemic has been achieved. Have Republican senators not noticed that the viral spread in America has reached epic proportions and shows only signs of worsening? Mitigation progress is now more remote than ever.

So, why do Republicans believe now is the time to rein in the Fed? Do they know of a single reputable economist in this country who has anything but praise for Mr. Powell’s approach? Who would dispute that the approach has been the single most effective guard against a catastrophic recession, even more so than Congress’s stimulus component of the CARES act rolled out in March?