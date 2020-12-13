Point-Counterpoint: Opposing sides weigh in on YMCA rezoning request

When the Charles E. Lakin YMCA opened in Council Bluffs in 2018, its popularity far exceeded expectations. Membership volume grew year-over-year by 230%, subsequent visits skyrocketed and program participation in sports and health and wellness programs more than doubled.

Great news for the community and its members. But with that growth came a challenge. Parking was often limited with members and program participants parking in adjacent neighborhoods and the CHI Health facility next door. Safety concerns grew for Y members, with children, young families and seniors forced to cross busy streets to access the facility. And it limited overall campus space meant for outdoor programming, save the small Early Learning Center playground by the parking lot.

So in 2019, the YMCA responded to the challenges at hand and was presented with the opportunity to remedy the situation by purchasing the old St. Patrick’s Church.

The church, built in 1917 and facing extensive challenges of its own stemming from mounting code compliance and subsequent construction issues, had been vacated by its owners and members. It had since then been shopped for buyers for more than a year, with no offers made, before the YMCA acquired it.