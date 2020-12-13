Point-Counterpoint: Opposing sides weigh in on YMCA rezoning request

When the Charles E. Lakin YMCA opened in Council Bluffs in 2018, its popularity far exceeded expectations. Membership volume grew year-over-year by 230%, subsequent visits skyrocketed and program participation in sports and health and wellness programs more than doubled.
Great news for the community and its members. But with that growth came a challenge. Parking was often limited with members and program participants parking in adjacent neighborhoods and the CHI Health facility next door. Safety concerns grew for Y members, with children, young families and seniors forced to cross busy streets to access the facility. And it limited overall campus space meant for outdoor programming, save the small Early Learning Center playground by the parking lot.
So in 2019, the YMCA responded to the challenges at hand and was presented with the opportunity to remedy the situation by purchasing the old St. Patrick’s Church.
The church, built in 1917 and facing extensive challenges of its own stemming from mounting code compliance and subsequent construction issues, had been vacated by its owners and members. It had since then been shopped for buyers for more than a year, with no offers made, before the YMCA acquired it.
Initially, the Y planned to use the old church grounds to build a small park and expand satellite parking. But when it became apparent that an even bigger opportunity was at hand to enhance the overall quality of neighborhood amenities and further the Y’s efforts to strengthen the community with improved recreation, safety and parking and traffic flow for Y members and the entire Council Bluffs community, the team mobilized.
Working with local officials and local engineering firm Leo A Daly to create potential scenarios and drawings, the idea was ultimately presented to vacate Baughn Street, thereby allowing the Y to bring to fruition one cohesive campus, complete with park, sports court, nature trail and pavilion, for all community members to congregate and enjoy. By vacating Baughn Street, we remove barriers to safely access the park and attend the Y’s facility and programs, thereby safely and adequately accommodating all community members to enjoy the new amenities.
The community at large will enjoy the grounds and park facilities, and safety is much improved by eliminating street crossing for children and adults alike. As the Y programs youth sports and summer camp activities, children will remain on one campus and eliminate the need to cross busy streets. Neighboring Kanesville Boulevard would be essentially removed as a safety concern for people accessing the Y, as the closure would reroute traffic to the controlled intersection of Frank and Harrison Streets. It is true the city improved infrastructure on Baughn Street when the Y was constructed, and it is also true that most of these improvements will remain intact, as only the surface-level road, curbs and sidewalks would be disrupted.
In studying the immediate area surrounding the YMCA, there are few other outdoor park recreation areas available to the community. Bringing a park of this caliber and quality to the neighborhood will increase property values and enhance neighborhood aesthetics. With Baughn Street intact, the park would be a fraction of its potential and ultimately challenge the opportunity to bring to fruition a safe, cohesive campus environment to this neighborhood.
Council Bluffs is a warm, inviting, inclusive community that should encourage and embrace outdoor recreation opportunities such as this YMCA Lakin Park Campus project. The Y itself is more than just a gym, it’s a strong network of members working to strengthen the foundation of community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
Vacating Baughn Street will put in place a new, modern, safe and inviting park for all to enjoy and is exactly what the neighborhood, the community, and the Y need. We hope public opinion will agree, and we hope your City Council leaders will too, realizing and embracing the potential to greatly improve safety, recreation, parking and traffic flow on what is already such a valuable recreation asset in the YMCA.
Chris Tointon
President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Omaha
Leo MacIntosh
VP of Iowa Operations and Executive Director of the Charles E. Lakin YMCA
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!