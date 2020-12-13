Point-Counterpoint: Opposing sides weigh in on YMCA rezoning request

Last month, many residents of Council Bluffs attended the Council Bluffs Planning Commission’s meeting to rezone Baughn Street, at the request of the Council Bluffs YMCA. I was in the audience, and I and many others spoke in opposition to the rezoning proposal. Only two individuals spoke in favor of the rezoning request.

For reference, Baughn Street is located between the YMCA and the old St. Patrick’s Church. The YMCA is asking the city to close this street. I live in the neighborhood and I am strongly opposed to the YMCA’s attempted action.

While Baughn Street is obviously not at busy as Broadway or Madison Avenue, for example, it is vital to the people who live in our neighborhood. Many of us use Baughn Street EVERY DAY to go to and from work.

The Council Bluffs Planning Commission rejected the YMCA’s request!

The YMCA will be pleading its case before the Council Bluffs City Council on Monday.

If the YMCA were to be successful in its attempt to close Baughn Street, the traffic near CHI Mercy Hospital would be dramatically impacted. Further, the traffic on Harrison Street will be negatively impacted as well. The YMCA did not present any traffic flow studies at the Planning Commission’s meeting last month, and to my knowledge, no study has been done.