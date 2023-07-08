Speak out ahead of special session

Gov. Reynolds has called for a special session of the Iowa Legislature at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 for the sole purpose of enacting a fetal heartbeat bill or at about six weeks of pregnancy.

Many women don’t know that they’re pregnant then. It is not known if the legislation will have exceptions for victims of rape, incest, life-threatening risk for the mother’s health or fetal abnormalities. Passage of the legislation will for all practical purposes eliminate a woman’s ability to make decisions about her own body past six weeks of pregnancy.

Roe was overturned one year ago by a partisan Supreme Court ending the 50-year precedent of reproductive freedom in the United States. Gov. Kim Reynolds cheered this decision and tried to use the Iowa courts to instill bans. Two weeks ago, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld that abortion care in Iowa is safe and legal up to 20 weeks. Gov. Reynolds wants to ban abortion in Iowa, ban medication abortions and limit access to birth control. We can’t let them!

Iowans are compassionate and value the freedom to access abortion and make personal, private decisions without political interference. Legislators have no place in the examining room or prohibiting doctors from providing life-saving care to a woman and her family. Women should have control of our bodies, lives and futures.

Abortion bans falls hardest on those who already face unequal barriers to heathcare, especially young people, LGBTQ+ people, people working to make ends meet and Black and brown people.

Efforts to restrict access to abortion care are part of an agenda to ban abortion nationwide. This is about control and power. It is painfully apparent that Iowa’s majority party cares little about children once they are born. They try to claim that the life of the unborn is sacred. They fail to show any compassion for women who miscarry after six weeks of pregnancy and need access to abortion to save their own life.

The majority of Iowans support the freedom to decide for ourselves. Politicians have no place in that equation. Reproductive rights including safe and legal abortion, must be protected. Contact your state representative and senator. Demand that they defeat this effort to limit women’s access to abortions. It could be your own daughter or granddaughter who will face the decision. Do you want politicians involved or barring a doctors' care?

Pat Shipley

Nodaway

Prayers answered

Thank you for the June 27 article entitled “Abortion clinic in Bluffs is closing.” The title describes what happens on the northwest corner of the intersection of 16th Street and Second Avenue.

When a pregnant woman or girl enters the building for an abortion only one living being leaves. The decision is conscious and premeditated by both the female and the abortion provider. A rational person calls that murder.

The article states that the clinic is closing. Those of us who witness at Planned Parenthood and do adoration at Gabriel’s Corner across the street think our prayers are being answered. At the same time, we pray that another abortion provider does not continue the practice there or anywhere else in Council Bluffs.

By witnessing, I mean standing in the parking along the sidewalk facing Planned Parenthood and praying the mysteries of the holy rosary. Protestants also pray. We know all prayers are heard and answered by God. Some volunteers engage women by offering services at Gabriel’s Corner, such as ultrasounds and abortion reversal medication. We get thumbs-up from passers-by and screamed at.

All life comes from the union of male and female and carried by the female. Abortion is about one, and only one, issue: the unborn child. The left tries to confuse this issue with other factors. Once a child is conceived it deserves to be born and loved.

Our effort is not over. Any society that willfully murders the most vulnerable, most defenseless member of that society, regardless of the justification, cannot survive for long, proven by history, as with the decadence of the Roman Empire. I am a life member of the Knights of Columbus — we are pro-life.

Brian Hunter

Council Bluffs