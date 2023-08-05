Say no to carbon capture pipelines

As a concerned citizen and resident of Council Bluffs, Iowa, I am writing to express my opposition to Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator and Wolf/ADM’s carbon capture pipelines being approved. Approval of these pipelines would waste public resources on risky, dangerous methods of carbon sequestration that fail to address the problems of carbon emissions in a coordinated, long-term way and would only lead to the prolonged use of coal plants in Iowa such as the Walter Scott, Jr. Energy Center just minutes from my home.

Further developing and operating the infrastructure needed for relying completely on wind and solar power in Iowa would provide safe, low risk and affordable solutions to Iowan’s energy needs while providing jobs with much needed long-term security. The upfront cost of switching completely away from coal to wind and solar is a smart, necessary and urgent investment.

I moved to Iowa as an adult. Yet as someone with family ties to Iowa, stories of this state’s natural beauty and rich resources shape an important part of who I am. Family stories revolve around Iowa creeks that were safe for children to play in, sweet air that buzzed with life and opportunities for realizing family dreams. When I moved to Iowa, some of this state’s beauty became tangible for the first time, yet I was dismayed to find it in a contaminated, diminished form.

Some days, a foul smell taints peaceful evenings and views of the Loess Hills are interrupted by smoke stacks and a brownish layer of smog. I am saddened when my students, who are in the midst of their adolescence, caution against swimming, fishing or drinking from Iowa’s waterways, as many are dangerously polluted. Such degradation of environmental resources, including the unnecessary use of coal plants, rubs salt in the wound of poverty that so many of my neighbors experience.

It is encouraging to know we already have safe solutions to providing for the basic energy needs of citizens — solutions that would provide secure jobs and bolster the quality of life in Iowa. It is unacceptable and infuriating to think these solutions are not being fully and swiftly implemented.

I urge the Iowa Utilities Board to not approve Summit, Navigator and Wolf/ADM’s self-serving pipelines and ask that instead, the IUB work resolutely to completely eliminate the use of coal plants in Iowa.

Chelsea Herman

Council Bluffs

Renewable energy benefits community

Southwest Iowa is a shining example of what renewable energy can do for our local communities. The City of Council Bluffs has made installing solar power faster and more affordable by eliminating barriers through proactive policies at the local level.

After only a year of committing to solar energy, Council Bluffs was recognized as a "Gold Community" by Sol Smart, making us one of only five communities in the state to receive this recognition. The designation demonstrates to solar companies that we are "open for business," resulting in capital investment, jobs, and economic activity for our community.

As the demand and support for solar energy increases, so does the need for skilled workers to manufacture, install and maintain renewable energy projects. Iowa employs more than 5,500 clean energy workers. Local jobs like these create new opportunities for young people to remain in their communities instead of seeking work elsewhere — a significant win for Iowa.

Solar energy makes Council Bluffs and Southwest Iowa shine, and by embracing an environment favorable for renewable energy to thrive, communities in all corners of the state can shine too.

Naomi Corrie

Council Bluffs