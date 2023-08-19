Decarbonizing ethanol is an investment in Iowa’s future

Investing in carbon capture technology in Iowa presents a promising opportunity to bolster the ethanol industry and propel it into a more sustainable future. Emerging markets have given Iowa a unique opportunity that demands innovative solutions. By integrating carbon capture mechanisms, like Summit Carbon Solutions’ pipeline project, into ethanol production facilities, we can significantly reduce the industry's carbon intensity and enhance its long-term viability.

Moreover, by embracing low carbon practices, locally-produced ethanol can attain a competitive edge in the global market, attracting environmentally conscious consumers and investors.

Adopting low carbon projects will:

1. Increase ethanol’s viability due to an increasing number of markets that have adopted policies paying more for lower carbon fuels.

2. Reinforce a stable market for corn — ethanol is responsible for purchasing 50% of corn in Iowa.

3. Support significant job growth and job retention in rural Iowa communities.

4. Attract more businesses and industries to Iowa that are looking to utilize carbon capture infrastructure.

This investment is a win-win scenario, aligning economic growth with prolonging a core industry. As we navigate the challenges of low impact energy demands, Iowa's commitment to carbon capture sets a precedent for other ethanol-producing states. Summit’s project reinforces the bio-fuels industry as a leader in the renewable energy sector.

Darrel McAlexander

Sidney

Former Chair, U.S. Grains Council

Iowans continue to fight back against CO2 pipelines

It’s no secret that the vast majority of Iowans are opposed to our state using its eminent domain authority to force unwilling landowners to sign easements allowing agribusiness corporations to build CO2 pipelines. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll earlier this year showed 78% of Iowans oppose using eminent domain for the pipelines.

Sustained public opposition has stopped the pipeline companies so far. That’s why we have to keep fighting the good fight and putting pressure on the Iowa Utilities Board, which is the state agency that will make decisions about eminent domain.

Thousands of Iowans continue to speak out and organize against the pipelines, even in the face of stepped up pressure from the companies that want to build them. We’ve heard that pipeline companies have been badgering landowners to sign so-called “voluntary” easements. I’ve even heard reports of pipeline companies showing up at nursing homes trying to convince elderly people to sign agreements they might not fully understand.

To me, it looks like they’re getting desperate. After the last legislative session — where public pressure nearly led to the passage of a bi-partisan bill that would make it more difficult to build CO2 pipelines — the industry is doing everything it can to speed up the permitting process to avoid public scrutiny and accountability, and the start of the 2024 legislative session. The bill that almost passed this year will be alive come January.

Summit Carbon Solutions, a company run by Iowa’s factory farm and ethanol kingpins, is a case-in-point. They’re trying to convince the Iowa Utilities Board to fast-track their pipeline plans, publicly calling for their permit to be approved before the end of 2023.

According to its website, the IUB’s mission is to ensure that reasonably priced, reliable, environmentally responsible and safe utility services are available to all Iowans. It’s not the IUB’s job to kowtow to agribusiness corporations like Summit. They’re a public agency that’s supposed to be working for us, the people of Iowa.

The three-member IUB is the policymaking body for the agency. They’re appointed by the Governor and are subject to confirmation by the Iowa Senate. IUB members serve for six-year terms.

The current chair is Des Moines resident and former state legislator Erik Helland, who was appointed by Governor Kim Reynolds this spring. Other members are Joshua Byrnes of Mitchell County and Sarah Martz of Ames. Byrnes was appointed by Reynolds in November 2020 and Martz was appointed this past May.

In late August, the IUB will hold public hearings on Summit’s 687-mile pipeline project in Iowa. Community groups like Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and our allies will be organizing to register our steadfast opposition. We’re fighting the CO2 pipelines because:

• They tear up valuable farm ground, destroying our land and soil.

• They’re dangerous and potentially deadly.

• They use “technology” that has consistently failed to reduce carbon emissions.

• They put millions of dollars in the pockets of wealthy CEOs, and leave us — the public — holding the bag.

• They want to use eminent domain for private gain, which opens the door for other big-money corporations to do the same thing. Eminent domain should serve the public interest, not corporate profits and corporate greed.

We’re asking Iowans across the state to tell the IUB to do the right thing and deny Summit’s pipeline permit. You can voice your opinion with IUB board members by emailing them at boardmembers@iub.iowa.gov.

We’ve got plenty to do. But if we work together and stick together, we can get the job done and make sure the IUB sides with us and puts people before profits and communities before corporations.

Barb Kalbach

Adair County

Board President, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement