Iowa's aging population deserves better

Every single Iowan — regardless of race, income or ability — deserves the right to age with dignity. However, we are tragically under-serving Iowa’s aging population.

The pandemic exacerbated an already-festering problem in Iowa — lack of oversight and regulation in Iowa nursing homes.

Before the pandemic, the Department of Inspections and Appeals was responding to only 35% of serious complaints in 10 days or fewer. This department was woefully understaffed and underfunded then. COVID made it worse.

According to ProPublica, of Iowa’s approximately 420 nursing homes, about 32% have been cited, many of them repeatedly, for violations serious enough to jeopardize health or safety.

Karen Heidman

Sioux City

Some things should not be rushed

After only eight weeks on the job, Erik Helland, Gov. Reynold’s newly-appointed chairman of the Iowa Utilities Board, is flipping a “well-established procedure” for eminent domain hearings on its head.

Helland stated that this drastic change is being implemented to “promote procedural efficiency.” Coincidently, the change came shortly after a formal request by Summit Pipeline to expedite the proceedings.

This rush to start the IUB hearing four to six months earlier than originally scheduled on the official calendar adds insult to the injury for landowners. Not only are they taking our land, but they are rushing the matter through at breakneck speed.

A recent filing on behalf of affected landowners, accurately states: “Due process for private property rights, especially concerning agricultural property in Iowa, should never be sacrificed for the sake of “administrative efficiency.”

There are just some things that should not be rushed and one of them is the taking a person’s land and, therefore, their livelihood. All Iowa landowners, city or farm, should see danger in this rush to condemn private property for use by another private company that is not a utility.

An IUB document dated June 28, 2023, flatly denied a request to slow this procedural rush, from multiple parties, including the Boards of Supervisors of seven affected Iowa counties This administrative board seems to have run amok.

Dorothy Sloma

Arnolds Park

Why I am not a Christian

I would like to think that I could call myself a Christian in that I do follow many of the ethical principles proclaimed by Jesus, but with the dogmatic beliefs required today to be a Christian, I have decided to opt out.

The beliefs that I find extremely dark and repressive are, for example, the doctrine of original sin based on an interpretation of the mythical story of Adam and Eve, who because of their supposed “fall,” all humanity is corrupted and innately evil. Man is judged and deemed unworthy.

With this dark root, fear runs rampant in this religious system. Violence runs rampant in this religious system and can be seen throughout history by the followers of this violent God. There is another reason that I wish to dissociate myself from the “Christian” label.

The Christian religion, especially in America, is becoming more and more intertwined with an oppressive political movement utilizing the cloak of religious freedom to codify religious beliefs into the law of the land. I am shocked to see how many Christians are blindly following this movement; a movement that will destroy our democratic way of life. No, I am no longer a Christian.

Edward Kelly Jr.

Red Oak