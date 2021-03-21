Your Views: Ernst talks Women's Month

Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. Others choose to use the pandemic to score political advantage. Last year, our senators worked to enact five bipartisan pandemic relief packages, approving $4 trillion in emergency federal spending. They saw the urgent need to ramp up vaccine production and provide financial assistance to the unemployed, households, small businesses, schools and rural hospitals. A good bit of that money hasn’t even been tapped.

It’s revealing that President Biden chose to ignore his own call for bipartisanship and pushed through an additional $2 trillion. His American Rescue Plan does more to lock in a liberal agenda than help those most in need. I’m not surprised opinion polls will show Americans favor it. Who is going to complain when they get “free” money from Washington?

Let’s not fool ourselves. Money doesn’t grow on trees. The next generation is on the hook for reckless spending that’s pushing the national debt to more than 100 percent of the size of the U.S. economy. Who is going to rescue our children and grandchildren from this mountain of debt?

Linda Schmidt

Honey Creek