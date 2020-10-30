Your Views: Final election letters support Ernst, Biden

Re-elect Sen. Joni Ernst

I will never forget saying goodbye to my father as he deployed to Iraq while simultaneously, I received orders to go to Afghanistan. Since the deployments were staggered, I would not see my father for almost 22 months. When we finally had the chance to reunite, we traded war stories, but what stood out to me was hearing him speak so highly of his commander - Captain Joni Ernst. I grew up in the Infantry, so it was unheard of to have a female commander in combat, but my father believed she did a great job. As I climbed the ranks as an officer, I served in the same brigade as Joni and witnessed her promotion to command the largest battalion in the state of Iowa. Joni has paved the way for many aspiring female Soldiers and has set the example for what it means to serve our community, state and country.