Your Views: Final election letters support Ernst, Biden

The deadline for letters to the editor regarding the election was Tuesday, Oct. 27. These "your views" include the last candidate-related letters we'll run ahead of Election Day.
Re-elect Sen. Joni Ernst
I will never forget saying goodbye to my father as he deployed to Iraq while simultaneously, I received orders to go to Afghanistan. Since the deployments were staggered, I would not see my father for almost 22 months. When we finally had the chance to reunite, we traded war stories, but what stood out to me was hearing him speak so highly of his commander - Captain Joni Ernst. I grew up in the Infantry, so it was unheard of to have a female commander in combat, but my father believed she did a great job. As I climbed the ranks as an officer, I served in the same brigade as Joni and witnessed her promotion to command the largest battalion in the state of Iowa. Joni has paved the way for many aspiring female Soldiers and has set the example for what it means to serve our community, state and country.
It was not long before I ran for public office, when Joni had stepped up to run for U.S. Senate. We became good friends on the campaign trail and kept in touch after taking office. Senator Joni Ernst has unquestionably been available to her constituents. I remember going to see her in Washington D.C. and she was called to the floor for a vote. Rather than cancel our appointment, she brought us down just outside the Senate floor and met with us to discuss important issues.
As a civilian I work in the renewable fuels sector and what I will tell you is that Senator Joni Ernst is a true champion for ethanol. When terms of the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) came into question after the EPA exceeded its statutory authority by approving Small Refinery Exemptions (SREs), Senator Joni Ernst was the first to call on the President and the EPA’s Administrator to follow the law. These ethanol mandates guarantee a strong market for farmers and I could not think of anyone, short of Senator Chuck Grassley, so dedicated to protecting agriculture and our farms.
You see her campaign slogan, “Mother, Soldier, Leader” and with a firsthand account I can vouch that she is a model of all three. She inspires many aspects of my career and has been a wonderful mentor. We need leaders like her in office. Please join me in voting for Senator Joni Ernst on November 3rd!
Justin Schultz, Pottawattamie County Supervisor
Council Bluffs
President Trump had four years to lead and failed
President Donald Trump, you have had almost four years to lead the United States and have failed us by your own choosing. Whether it be in foreign policy and domestic policy you have not protected the United States as Commander-in-Chief.
Now comes the latest news about your complete disrespect for our military and total disregard for the COVID-19 virus. We the American people have finally borne witness to what happens when they place an incompetent business leader into the Oval Office. Quality of life is not a business decision sir but rather it is a humane choice to be empathetic to those who cannot help themselves.
Joe Biden has that empathy and will return the United States to the era when we were respected internationally because of how we treat our citizens domestically.
This election is a clear choice between those who have never had it so good and those of us who know we can do better. Joe Biden will lead us there.
Fellow citizens, exercise your right to vote to preserve your sacred heritage, promote your children’s future and obtain the blessings of liberty we all cherish.
To restore a sense of decency to the United States rise and vote!
Joe Bialek
Cleveland, Ohio
Why not try a mask mandate?
Some of our elected officials in Iowa tell us a mask mandate is unenforcible. ?How do they know? We’ve never tried it. It is odd for lawmakers to tell us a law can’t work!
I say pass a law and fine those who refuse to wear a mask. We fine drivers for dangerous behaviors. We should do the same for mask scofflaws. American lives depend on it.
Gary Heath
Davenport
