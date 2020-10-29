Your Views: Lots of letters, discussing Jacobsen, Biden, Trump, Gorman, Dawson, Siegrist and more

Dan Dawson sold me out. He lied to my face four years ago. I’m proud of the work I do as a firefighter in a public service profession where my job is to make sure people are safe. I do it because I want to make a difference and every day I go to work I want help protect people in my community as well as my coworkers who face incredibly stressful situations as a normal part of our jobs.

Yet Dan Dawson thinks I’m not good enough to get to negotiate fair wages and health insurance with my employer the way other public safety officers do. He supported a bill that said my role in public safety doesn’t count.

We need good people working in our prisons, taking our 911 calls and coming to our homes to perform life-saving emergency care as EMTs and paramedics. We all deserve fair wages and benefits for the work we do. Dan Dawson, however, made it clear to me and those in my profession that we are not worth that kind of respect and fair treatment by our employers.

And it’s not just those of us in public safety — it’s teachers who deal with incredible challenges in their classrooms, snowplow drivers who go out on dangerous roads to make sure we can drive safely in the winter, nurses who risk infection repeatedly throughout their workdays and others.