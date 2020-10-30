Your Views: More letters, discussing Gorman, Jacobsen and Biden

In favor of Jacobsen
I would like to endorses Jon Jacobsen for Iowa House 22. I have personally engaged Jon to help with day to day issues that affect Iowans and he has demonstrated leadership with a sense of urgency. Furthermore, I have seen Jon work tirelessly writing and passing legislation and driving hours later to meet with our local citizens.
Please vote for Jon Jacobsen!
Brett Larson
Council Bluffs
Biden will take steps to improve lives
I have provided care to ill and aging parents and siblings. I have watched my sister provide care for her disabled son. So, expanding access to care is important to me.
Joe Biden will expand access to dignified care for older Americans and those with disabilities and will ease the financial burden on families caring for aging relatives and loved ones with disabilities, reduce unnecessary and costly hospitalizations, while providing people who need care with better, more dignified services and supports that meet their specific needs and personal choices.
Biden will allocate $450 billion to give people the choice to receive care at home or in supportive community situations, and have that choice for their loved ones. He will help states offer cost-effective options for affordable primary and preventive care, affordable support services like help with meals, transportation, home safety and quality day programs for older Americans. This will reduce health expenditures, help Americans avoid unnecessary and expensive hospitalizations, and result in an expansion of the caregiving and community health workforce by roughly 1.5 million jobs.
Biden will eliminate the current waitlist for home and community services under Medicaid, establish a long-term services and supports innovation fund to help expand home and community-based alternatives to institutional care, improve caregiving and health outcomes in our nation’s most underserved communities by adding 150,000 community health workers, fill additional gaps in the nation’s health care infrastructure that impact families’ caregiving responsibilities, and address the opioid epidemic and substance use disorders by training 35,000 workers to provide critical support.
We have a shortage of workers to help Americans experiencing substance use disorders. Biden will increase funding and training for workers to provide counseling, care, and peer support for these individuals. Biden will engage in a national strategy to recruit, retain and empower nursing professionals.
He will create tens of thousands of jobs providing care to veterans by filling severe occupational shortages and vacant positions at almost every U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs facility. In addition, he will create a Public Health Jobs Corps. At present it is just too hard to figure out how to get care when you need it.
Biden will work with states to set up a simpler way for Americans searching for caregiving help to go online, find out what financial support they might be eligible for based on their income, and identify potential caregivers.
Connie Gronstal
Council Bluffs
Jacobsen ‘a tireless worker’
I unequivocally endorse Jon Jacobsen for Iowa House District 22. Jon is a tireless worker working for the good of his constituents. He should be re-elected.
Dick Muller
Omaha
A story about Jacobsen
I would like to tell you how Jon Jacobsen helped me and my son. My son lives in a facility since suffering a traumatic brain injury. The facility has a pool they can use for rehabilitation.
When this pool was shut down for months and we couldn’t get any answers, all it took was a phone call to Jon. He contacted all the appropriate people and soon things were once again moving in the right direction.
Jon is the kind of person who is always willing to listen and help whenever he can.
Shala Chevalier
Hancock
Biden the right choice for president
The American people know Joe Biden. They know his values, his heart, his record. They know he’s the leader with the vision, experience, and empathy that our country so badly needs. As Joe Biden says, we are in a battle for the soul of the nation. And if he and Kamala Harris are elected this November, they will implement a plan to create millions of good-paying jobs and will give America’s working families the tools, choices and freedom needed to build this country back better.
Joe was instrumental in the progress and success of the Obama-Biden Administration — saving our economy from the Great Recession and in passing the historic Affordable Care Act. He has been in the Situation Room during countless major crises, is respected worldwide, and has managed international coalitions.
He has shown that he can work with everyone, Democrats and Republicans, to get things done for the people of this country, which is why he’s been endorsed not just by Democrats, but also by Republicans from every level of government and all walks of life. That kind of leadership is needed at this unprecedented moment for our country.
Joe can do the hard work of rebuilding this nation — transforming it to achieve real, lasting progressive change in this country and in people’s lives. He’s in this race to: Defeat the climate crisis, an existential threat unlike any we’ve faced, achieve universal health care coverage, end Republican attacks on the ACA, and lower the cost of prescriptions.
He will strengthen our commitment to Social Security to help every American family guard against uncertainty and loss, rebuild the American middle class, and make sure that this time everyone is in on the deal.
We are facing an unprecedented crisis. The coronavirus has now hit our nation harder than any other nation, and more than 16 million Americans have filed for unemployment. It’s never been clearer that elections matter, leadership matters, who occupies the White House matters. Donald Trump is responsible for the epic mishandling of our response.
We have a choice: between Trump, who has shown himself incapable of leadership even and especially in times of extreme peril and struggle, and Biden, who has proven, time and again, that he can deliver results for working families, when it counts the most. With the character to rally the nation. With the vision to address this crisis and move our country.
Linda Rhatigan
Council Bluffs
Gorman someone we need in office
I just wanted to throw my support behind a great guy I was privileged enough to meet while attending a debate watch party. It was my honor to meet lifelong firefighter, Steve Gorman. When I spoke with him he had so many great ideas that he shared and he was very knowledgeable about all the topics that were being covered that night as well.
That was when I said we needed more people like him in politics and he told me he was running for state Senate. I am a 911 dispatcher for Pottawattamie and Mills Counties and I hope my police, fire, rescue, jail (corrections officers) and 911 family consider voting for someone who has spent his whole life in public service — Steve Gorman — candidate for Iowa state Senate.
Dawn Christensen
Glenwood
Stand up for Pottawattamie County, Iowa and America
For the first 20 years of my adult life, I was a registered Democrat and I voted as such. It wasn’t until the 1992 presidential election that I realized my problem with the Democrat Party. As a Vietnam era Marine Corps veteran, I had an issue with voting for Democrat presidential candidate Bill Clinton who was an accused draft dodger. My issues with Bill Clinton were compounded significantly in the ’96 presidential election. What I was not going to do that year was vote for a gigolo. That year, I voted for Republican Bob Dole.
In the words of President Reagan, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party, the party left me.” I left the Democrat Party because of Bill Clinton, and today I’m so thankful I did. Today’s “new” Democrat Party does not represent me in any way. It is not the party of John F. Kennedy. It is the party of Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and their socialist minions.
The “new” Democrat Party advocates for a socialist agenda and down ballot Democrat candidates this year are on board with this agenda. It is an agenda that supports the Green New Deal, the elimination of fossil fuels, sanctuary cities, the confiscation of private citizen’s guns, free healthcare for illegal immigrants, open borders and the elimination of national sovereignty. It is an agenda that will bankrupt our country and state.
I urge those Pottawattamie County Democrats who have personal issues with the “new” Democrat Party to rethink your vote and consider a new way. Do not vote for those down ballot candidates who are on board with advancing a socialist agenda. If they disagreed with this new agenda, they would have left the Democrat Party. In other words, do not vote for Democrat Steve Gorman, Democrat Jen Pellant, Democrat Shawna Anderson, or re-elect Democrat Charlie McConkey.
Instead, stand up for America, its constitution, our state of Iowa, and our way of life. Re-elect Republican Dan Dawson and Republican Jon Jacobsen, and elect Republican Brent Siegrist and Republican Sarah Abdouch to the Iowa Legislature. Iowa answered the call to “Make America Great Again” in 2016 — and it needs to affirm its commitment to “Keep America Great” in 2020.
Jeff Jorgensen
Council Bluffs
