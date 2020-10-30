Your Views: More letters, discussing Gorman, Jacobsen and Biden

Joe was instrumental in the progress and success of the Obama-Biden Administration — saving our economy from the Great Recession and in passing the historic Affordable Care Act. He has been in the Situation Room during countless major crises, is respected worldwide, and has managed international coalitions.

He has shown that he can work with everyone, Democrats and Republicans, to get things done for the people of this country, which is why he’s been endorsed not just by Democrats, but also by Republicans from every level of government and all walks of life. That kind of leadership is needed at this unprecedented moment for our country.

Joe can do the hard work of rebuilding this nation — transforming it to achieve real, lasting progressive change in this country and in people’s lives. He’s in this race to: Defeat the climate crisis, an existential threat unlike any we’ve faced, achieve universal health care coverage, end Republican attacks on the ACA, and lower the cost of prescriptions.

He will strengthen our commitment to Social Security to help every American family guard against uncertainty and loss, rebuild the American middle class, and make sure that this time everyone is in on the deal.