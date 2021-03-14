Your Views: 'No' vote defense 'falls flat'

‘No’ vote defense ‘falls flat’

Senator Charles Grassley — if not Sen. Joni Ernst — is supposed to be a seasoned politician. But, apparently, neither he nor his cohort has accepted or understood the two cardinal principles of governing in a republican democracy: that “you can’t always get what you want” (credit The Rolling Stones), and that “half a loaf is better than no loaf.”

In a recently published op-ed, Iowa’s senators make a desperate attempt to defend their “no” vote on the American Rescue Plan. It falls flat on its face. By their own omission, the law includes the critical components of aid and assistance that they say they supported. They might quibble about the price tag or about inclusion of less costly items, such as federal assistance to state governments that have budget deficits (ignoring the fact that Iowa itself receives considerably more in federal funding than it pays in federal taxes), but the fact remains that the overwhelming majority of Americans support the Plan.