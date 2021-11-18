Your Views: Reader disappointed in cemetery cleaning before Veterans Day

Poor timing at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery?

In the days prior to Veterans Day, I placed an American flag and flowers at my family plot at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery to honor those who served. Other families had done the same thing.

I could see flags, flowers and personal items placed by graves in honor of Veterans Day.

Imagine my shock on Veterans Day to find no flags, no rows of vases standing empty, the grounds cleared.

Calling St. Peter's Church to see if they knew who could have done this, I was told they had "clean up" of the cemetery done. The day before Veterans Day, "clean up" was done: the American flags, flowers from standing vases. Pics of loved ones were also cleared.

I felt violated, disrespected. Why couldn't this "clean up" have waited?

I can only speak for myself. It felt like it was a "business decision" with little regard to those who support the church. My only reason for writing this is because of my hope that more thought and empathy is used in the future.

Joann Zaiger

Council Bluffs

