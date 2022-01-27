Your Views: Readers defend Jacobsen, discuss surprise bills, Ernst's military support

In support of JacobsenI write in support of Reps. Jon Jacobsen and Mark Cisneros’ bill for Medical Privacy and Freedom. It appears that Dr. Alan Fisher did not ask to read a copy of the bill before submitting his critique of it to this paper. His accusations against Mr. Jacobsen’s efforts are nothing more than a straw-man attack against his character.

From the start, the COVID virus has had a 99.9% survivability rate. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recently stated that more than 75% of those who died with COVID who had been vaccinated had at least four co-morbidities. The Medical Privacy and Freedom bill is needed due to the authoritarian overreach taken by so many during these last two years by those claiming to “follow the science” yet they deny the efficacy of early treatment and natural immunity.

The objectives of the Medical Privacy and Freedom bill include protecting an individual’s personal health information from inquiry, particularly an individual’s medical treatment status including vaccination status, and prevents any individual (i.e. employer) from maintaining a record of an individual’s vaccination status with the exception of medical records necessary for the care and treatment of an individual.

Additionally, the bill protects individuals from being discriminated against by refusing, withholding from, or denying any local or state services, goods, facilities, advantages, privileges, access, transportation or freedom of movement, licensing, educational opportunities, health care access based on the individual’s medical treatment status including vaccination status.

The current Medical Dictatorship we live under does fly in the face of the Nuremburg Code in that we are denied informed consent regarding the “vaccines” people are being coerced to have injected into their bodies. Interestingly, the FDA took only 108 days to approve Pfizer’s experimental “vaccination”; however, requests 55 years to release the safety data. There is no informed consent in that.

There are over three million reported adverse reactions to the injections referenced on the World Health Organization’s website. These are not traditional vaccinations. They are abortion-tainted, experimental gene therapies. The mask-up, lock-down, get the shot, booster-booster-booster, there is no treatment but come to the hospital and get put on a ventilator and die narrative is crumbling. The truth cannot be hidden forever. As for our family, and everyone we know, we solidly support the Jacobsen-Cisneros bill.

Jim Koch Council Bluffs Surprise medical bills are a plagueHave you received a surprise medical bill after receiving care at a hospital or emergency room? If so, it’s not surprising. More than half of U.S. consumers have reported receiving an unexpectedly large medical bill.

Thanks to Rep. Cindy Axne’s work in Congress, a new law went into effect on Jan. 1. The No Surprises Act protects both insured and uninsured people from the surprise medical bills that can arise from a hospital visit. The law prevents patients from receiving a surprise medical bill from an out-of-network health provider after receiving emergency care in an emergency room, receiving any care at an in-network health care provider, or being transported by an air ambulance to receive care.

Even if you are uninsured, there are still protections in place to stop surprise medical billing. In most cases, these new rules make sure you can get a good faith estimate of how much your care will cost before you receive it. If your final charges are at least $400 higher than your good faith estimate an individual can file a dispute claim within 120 days of the date on your bill.

No one should lose their home or face financial hardship because of surprise medical billing. Thankfully, Rep Axne understands this and we can count on her to stand up for Iowans in Congress and pass common-sense bills to help us all.

Amy Stickrod Glenwood COVID-19 hits child care industryCOVID-19 has hit Iowa’s child care industry very hard. Centers have closed. Infected providers stopped working. Workforce shortages and increase safety precautions have made child care a difficult, sometimes impossible, job. That leaves working parents stranded without the essential support child care provides.

How is the 2022 Iowa Legislature addressing the problem? House Study Bill 511 calls for making child care less safe by increasing the child-to-adult ratio, far higher than national experts recommend. This reckless approach won’t fix the problem. Instead, it will increase group size and the spread of infection (not a good idea during a pandemic), increase the chance a child could be in danger, and provides less one-on-one time for nurturing and stimulation at a time when a child’s brain is at peak development.

Last week the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine published an exhaustive set of recommendations to address center closing, assist the workforce, modify subsidy and reimbursement, improve system coordination. Iowa DHS is even doing some of these things. But nowhere do they recommend changing health and safety standards. Please urge your State Representative NOT to support this ill-advised legislation. Instead, encourage increased financial and technical support for child care.

Thomas Rendon Des Moines Miller-Meeks’ selective memoryIowa’s Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks are busy trying to convince us it is not Republicans, but Democrats trying to “steal” elections and “power grab”, citing the Democratic opponent’s challenge to Rep. Miller-Meeks’ 2020 win. I have a few questions.

When election returns were tallied in 2020 and candidate Miller-Meeks finished ahead by only six votes (about 1/100th of 1%), Miller-Meeks soon learned there was credible evidence that 22 Iowans’ legally cast ballots had not been counted — 18 of which were cast for her opponent, Democrat Rita Hart. Hart, who had requested that recount, also showed some counties had not properly done their recounts and this also benefited Miller-Meeks. Poll worker human error shouldn’t decide Iowa’s elections, should it?

When Iowa law provided a chance for Hart to try and resolve the matter in Iowa courts within an unrealistic start-to-finish deadline, Republicans cried foul when Hart instead took the evidence and filed for review in the U.S. House of Representatives as allowed by, egads, the U.S Constitution.

Now that it’s clear the timeframe for filing a challenge in Iowa is creating such a hurdle, why hasn’t the Republican-held Iowa Legislature changed the law to extend the deadline for challenging the results of non-presidential federal elections, as other states have done?

When it became clear an election-changing margin of voters were being disenfranchised through no fault of their own, why didn’t candidate Miller-Meeks herself request a review and judgement in Iowa courts? Or join in her opponent’s request for Congressional review? Surely the mounting evidence that indicated the Democratic opponent actually received the most votes would not have kept candidate Miller-Meeks from championing Iowa voters. Or did it?

Lauren Holst Cedar Falls Ernst and the troopsWednesday, I received another tiresome e-mail communication from Sen. Ernst. The content is always so predictable. First, she slams whatever the president and the Democrats are trying to accomplish. Then, she brags about all the ways she’s supporting and improving the military and the lives of our service women and men. We all know that her claims of support for veterans and for those currently serving in our military are just a self-serving sham.

Ernst undermined her credibility way back in 2018 when Trump disparaged American soldiers who died in WWII as “losers” and “suckers,” and she remained silent. When Trump repeatedly ad nauseam denigrated the selfless combat service of Sen. McCain, she remained silent. When Lieutenant Colonel Vindman told the truth that Trump had attempted to extort a political favor from President Zelensky by threatening to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in congressionally appropriated military aide to Ukraine, she remained silent. Then, she voted to find Trump not guilty of this unequivocally impeachable offense.

She’s no friend of the men and women in uniform, nor of the memory of those who died in service to our country. Ernst has only one allegiance and that is to remaining in her cushy Senate seat by whatever means she can devise. Let’s stop pretending otherwise.

Steven Pokorny Urbandale In defense of JacobsenI am writing to clarify misconceptions posed by a retired physician who was critical of Rep. Jon Jacobsen’s fight against mandates, which I fully support, in the state of Iowa.

I have personally taken care of over 2,000 critically ill COVID patients during the first 18 months of the pandemic; and now my clinic — James Clinic — is approaching 4,000 outpatients treated, with no deaths.

First, no one needs to end up in an ICU. COVID is a treatable condition when proper treatment is prescribed by doctors who understand the disease process. Every other condition we treat in hospitals is focused on early treatment (time is muscle for heart attacks, time is brain for strokes, and time is critical for sepsis) so how can anyone defend NIH’s “go home and come back when you can’t breathe” treatment approach?

Second, ivermectin has been approved by the FDA for decades. It’s safety and efficacy have not been questioned until it threatened profits of big pharma. Since it’s an approved generic, no one stands to profit from it’s use in COVID. It is one part of a highly effective protocol. It would never go thru the process of FDA approval “for COVID” because it’s already available and being used.

Third, there isn’t a doctor making policy decisions at the national level that has treated a single COVID patient Perhaps we should be asking doctors who have been successful what the protocol should be, instead of bureaucrat physicians pushing medications whose only success is in the big pharma profit column.

Mandates are not health care. They are unethical, unscientific, immoral, illegal and un-American. Please support representatives, such as Jon Jacobson, who are standing up to defend our liberties and usher in a common-sense approach to this pandemic.

Dr. Molly James Chariton