Your Views: Readers discuss Biden, Trump, Barrett and judicial retention

Clarence Meldrum

Council Bluffs

Public health isn’t what it used to be

Public health isn’t what it used to be. When I was young, the polio virus attacked up to 35,000 people a year. Governors were not responding by saying, well, we have enough iron lungs to handle the new surge, so we’re “handling” it, as Kim Reynolds says. Instead, the push was to eradicate the disease. Since 1979 no new polio cases have arisen within the US. That is how public health used to be addressed.

Now, Gov. Reynolds talks about empty beds as though we should want to fill them. She sounds like Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota whose policy is “increasing treatment capacity rather than preventing infection” according to the Des Moines Register. Both governors imply that if we have empty hospital beds, more infections are not a problem.

Do Republicans at the national level take a more therapeutic approach to the public’s health? No. Last week Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, urged passage of an economic aid bill helping us through the pandemic. Instead, the Republican-controlled Senate has tabled that idea and is bent on confirming a Supreme Court candidate whose opposition to the Affordable Care Act is well-known.