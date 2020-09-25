Your Views: Readers discuss changing Cleveland baseball team's name, President Trump, 1776 education commission

Will it build good will and better friendships? All citizens need to judge their actions in regard to how they would feel if they were the individuals whom their actions impacted. This requires reaching out and getting involved with issues; listening, talking, and being active in the governance of our communities and nation to develop solutions that reflect the collective input of all stakeholders.

Will it be beneficial to all concerned? It is important to be fair and transparent in our dealings with each other and in the governance of our communities and nation. Although it may seem simpler to accept authoritarian mandates and get on with life; decisions impacting other people require the input and consideration from those impacted and/or their representatives. This makes democracies sometimes “messy and cumbersome”, but also the BEST FORM OF DECISION MAKING AND GOVERNMENT.

Can we agree on these four steps?

Roger Wess

Chadron, Nebraska

Teacher supports 1776 commission

My teaching career started in 1979, just three years after the bicentennial of the Declaration of Independence, when the truths of the founding and the liberties of this great country were taught in the schools.