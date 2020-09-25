Your Views: Readers discuss changing Cleveland baseball team's name, President Trump, 1776 education commission

A path to follow during these divided times
The year 2020 has been different than any other year in my 80 years. I’ve seen the end of World War II, polio epidemic, Vietnam, 1960’s cultural changes, but this is different. We are separated socially, intellectually, and economically to a depth I have not experienced in previous years. What do we have in common that we can hang on to together?
We need something simple to which we mostly agree, can use as a common starting point for the decisions we make, and a guide we use in structuring our world. As a member of the Chadron Rotary Club, I have been exposed to the Rotary 4-Way Test. Don’t think anyone would object to any of the criteria as stated. The difficulty is in the implementation of each step.
Is it the truth? Truth is based on primary sources, good research, and unbiased interpretation of good data. Social media, gossip, personal/group beliefs, and one or a few occurrences do not constitute truth. Determining truth is hard work and takes time. To make matters more complicated, we often don’t know the truth and need to admit ignorance.
Is it fair to all concerned? We have to accept that all people should be treated with equal respect irrespective of race, color, creed, or wealth. In addition, all people need equal opportunity to health, responsible freedom, and development of their potential in life.
Will it build good will and better friendships? All citizens need to judge their actions in regard to how they would feel if they were the individuals whom their actions impacted. This requires reaching out and getting involved with issues; listening, talking, and being active in the governance of our communities and nation to develop solutions that reflect the collective input of all stakeholders.
Will it be beneficial to all concerned? It is important to be fair and transparent in our dealings with each other and in the governance of our communities and nation. Although it may seem simpler to accept authoritarian mandates and get on with life; decisions impacting other people require the input and consideration from those impacted and/or their representatives. This makes democracies sometimes “messy and cumbersome”, but also the BEST FORM OF DECISION MAKING AND GOVERNMENT.
Can we agree on these four steps?
Roger Wess
Chadron, Nebraska
Teacher supports 1776 commission
My teaching career started in 1979, just three years after the bicentennial of the Declaration of Independence, when the truths of the founding and the liberties of this great country were taught in the schools.
About 20 years ago, I compiled and wrote articles for children about Old Glory, the beautiful flag of the United States of America, because I wanted to build patriotism and share my love of America. I have friends from many nations and work daily with immigrant families who have risked so much to have a better life in this country.
From the beginning of my teaching career until now I have seen the deterioration of the teaching of America’s history and heritage in our schools, and frankly it breaks my heart. I was overjoyed to hear about the 1776 Commission to Promote Patriotic Education announced on Constitution Day Sept. 18 from the National Archives.
Vice President Mike Pence said in this broadcast from the National Archives, “No one can preserve what they do not love, and no one can love what they do not know.” President Trump followed this by saying, “Our youth will be taught to love America with all their heart.”
Please take 30 minutes to find and watch this inspirational broadcast and rejoice with me about this great step for the education of America’s youth.
Carolyn Gelder
Iowa City
Propaganda disinformation of demagogues
Trump uses propaganda disinformation against our democratic institutions. He attacks our court systems, the FBI, intelligence agencies, Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in our election, the Ukraine episode, the Justice Department, news media and our military.
Trump refers to journalists as “ enemies of the people,” which was a phrase used by Stalin in communist Russia. Like other demagogues, Trump is trying to impose his distorted will on the public and the press. His wild statements pander to far right radicals who espouse un-American ideology, including the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia who Trump called “fine people.”
Trump has threatened the use of U.S. military forces to quell protests by U.S. citizens. Members of his administration, Congress and retired generals have expressed grave concern with this attack on our democracy and Constitution.
Trump’s distorted rantings and disinformation are similar to past World War II dictators and current dictators who conceal the truth from their countrymen. Trump has lied about contact with Russia, the Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic , and a host of other things. The Washington Post reported he has lied about 20,000 times during his presidency.
Our democracy is under threat by a demagogic president.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry, New Hampshire
Joe Biden will lead us
President Trump, you have had almost four years to lead the United States and have failed us by your own choosing. Whether it be in foreign policy and domestic policy you have not protected the United States as commander-in-chief.
Now comes the latest news about your complete disrespect for our military and total disregard for the COVID-19 virus. We the American people have finally borne witness to what happens when they place an incompetent business leader into the Oval Office. Quality of life is not a business decision sir but rather it is a humane choice to be empathetic to those who cannot help themselves.
Joe Biden has that empathy and will return the United States to the era when we were respected internationally because of how we treat our citizens domestically.
This election is a clear choice between those who have never had it so good and those of us who know we can do better. Joe Biden will lead us there.
Fellow citizens, exercise your right to vote to preserve your sacred heritage, promote your children’s future and obtain the blessings of liberty we all cherish.
To restore a sense of decency to the United States rise and vote!
Joe Bialek
Cleveland, Ohio
‘The Cleveland Idiots’
Hello, Cleveland! Why is your city’s Major League Baseball franchise still called the Indians? It’s 2020, you know — time to let the 1950s go.
Just like the Cleveland Indians franchise gave up their unbelievably offensive team logo, Chief Wahoo, (also known as Red Sambo) during 2018, after persistent public pressure. Cleveland will be shamed into finally ridding itself of its racist team name “The Indians” after the current baseball season ends.
In 1996, the Cleveland Browns National Football League franchise changed its name to the Ravens after relocating to Baltimore. So what’s Cleveland’s argument for keeping the inexcusable team nickname the Indians?
Considering Cleveland’s long history of losing, any one of these ten alternative team names below would be a much more appropriate moniker for Cleveland’s baseball team:
* Cleveland Indefensibles
* Cleveland Incompetents
* Cleveland Irrelevants
* Cleveland Incontinents
* Cleveland Indignants
* Cleveland Irredeemables
* Cleveland Indigents
* Cleveland Indolents
* Cleveland Indigo Girls
* Cleveland Idiots
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!