Your Views: Readers discuss conservatism, school choice

Don’t shift funds to private schools

SF 159 passed in the Iowa Senate and will now move to the House. If passed in both Houses, public money will be diverted to non-public schools. There is no rationale for the action. It introduces vouchers, expansion of charter schools, change open enrollment dates, enrollment counting practices, and redirecting other monies that have been earmarked for teachers and teacher leaders. The Legislature would like you to believe that it won’t impact our area and the cost factor is minor. Perhaps not this year, but this legislation can be expanded in subsequent years. Iowa has open enrollment which has been in place for many years; there is no need to expand further.