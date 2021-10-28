Your Views: Readers discuss Council Bluffs City Council election

In support of Chris Peterson

I was raised in this community, went to school in this community, and love the people in this community. Some of the best memories of my life have happened right here in Council Bluffs. I moved away in my late 20s but always make time to come back and visit this wonderful place.

There are many people in this community that positively influenced my life. I have always felt that Council Bluffs is a special place, and I want that to continue. I am the older brother of Chris Peterson, who is running for City Council.

When I think of Council Bluffs I think of people like Chris. People who work hard and take great pride in this community. Like myself Chris wants nothing more to see this community continue to grow and prosper. Chris has chosen to run for City Council to be a voice and leader in this community. Chris wants future generations living in Council Bluffs to enjoy the same opportunities as we did.