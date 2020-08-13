Your Views: Readers discuss COVID crisis for farmers, eliminating school sports amid COVID

We need Congress to help farmers survive COVID crisis
Pig farmers in Iowa and throughout the country are in crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If not addressed, we will see long-term damage exacted on an economic pillar — Iowa’s highly competitive, innovative and efficient pork production system — and the hog, corn and soybean growers who depend on it. The pandemic has already done considerable harm and, sadly, some of our farms won’t survive. However, Congress has an opportunity to limit the devastation in Iowa and the nation by including a recently introduced Senate bill — co-sponsored by our two Iowa senators — in the next COVID economic recovery package.
After more than two years of trade disputes that hampered export opportunities, U.S. pork producers entered 2020 heading towards a profitable year, until the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of COVID-19 has caused hog values to plummet, creating a financial disaster for pork producers who face a collective $5 billion loss for 2020. Meantime, an estimated two million hogs remain backed up on farms, according to economist Dr. Steve Meyer, and unfortunately more pigs will likely be euthanized.
Previous congressional efforts are appreciated, but fall short of what is desperately needed to limit the bankruptcies, consolidation and concentration that lurk around the corner.
The initial Senate COVID relief proposal introduced recently is a first step towards helping pig farmers overcome these collective challenges. The bill includes $20 billion for agriculture, covering both direct payments and compensation to livestock and poultry farmers for the cost of euthanizing animals due to the COVID crisis.
While we appreciate the initial Senate proposal acknowledges the pig farming crisis, we need more detail included in the final COVID package. Specifically, we need the RELIEF for Producers Act, introduced by Sens. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), included in the COVID package. Among other provisions, the bill would compensate farmers who have to euthanize or donate animals and modify the Commodity Credit Corporation so a pandemic-driven national emergency qualifies for funding. We urge Sens. Ernst and Grassley to redouble their efforts to get their bill included in the final COVID package. We urge Congress to work together to quickly pass the next COVID relief package that will help pig farmers, and all of agriculture, through this pandemic.
Curtis Meier
Clarinda
Difficult year for medical community
This has been a difficult year for the medical community as we do everything we can to combat the spread of COVID-19 while protecting the most vulnerable patients.
One especially vulnerable group right now is patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), in large part because they see so many different doctors. They need to regularly see a primary care physician and nephrologist, and go in for dialysis multiple times a week. Many also have other health conditions like diabetes alongside their kidney disease.
Unfortunately, these treatments often are not properly coordinated, meaning extra doctors’ appointments, higher costs, and sometimes even treatments that conflict with one another. Thankfully Congress is working on bi-partisan efforts like the BETTER Kidney Care Act, among other initiatives, that will allow ESRD patients’ doctors to better coordinate and make sure the patient is receiving the proper care.
Thankfully, Iowa has capable elected leaders who have strong records with regard to standing up and advocating for patients, like Iowa’s Sens. Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley, among others. I’m confident that lawmakers in Washington, D.C. will follow the lead of our elected officials here in Iowa and stand up for ESRD patients nationwide.
Marcia Ledvina
Avoca
Pass the HEROES Act
The HEROES Act, a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package, has been sitting in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s lap for more than two-and-a-half months. Yet as the virus spread and the economic situation got worse, McConnell opted to do nothing for working people in Iowa.
The relief package proposed by Sen. McConnell on July 27 is $2 trillion short and 73 days late. The bill drastically reduces the $600 in weekly unemployment benefits that thousands of Iowa families, laid off through no fault of our own, are relying on right now as a lifeline. And during a time where millions of working people are without a job, health care or retirement security, the package also includes a bill from Sen. Mitt Romney that fast-tracks Social Security and Medicare cuts.
With summer recess approaching, time is running out. I am calling on Iowa Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley to step up and show what it means to be a leader in a time of crisis: The Senate must pass the HEROES Act.
Scott Punteney
Council Bluffs
It’s not going to go back to ‘normal.’ Time to forge new paths.
The biggest issue teachers and administrators are having is enough space and lowered number of classroom students to effectively social distance. Hall passing alone is a tough situation.
I have an idea but it means changing schools forever.
Put all seniors online for school. Put all juniors online second semester and graduate them in July. Have all next year’s juniors online school only next year. Eliminate the 12th grade!
It is way past time for our community colleges to serve a larger mission. Expand their online systems and eliminate second year second semester classroom attendance with online teaching for all community college offerings.
OK here it comes — eliminate sport teams, band and choir any large groups. Teach all the arts via online academic coursework and small ensembles of less than seven meeting once or twice a week.
You don’t need band or choir to teach music. You don’t need sports teams to teach physical education and healthy living.
There are enough sports groups already banging around all over. Get them out of the schools.
I know this offends many of you. But reality has changed and we have to adapt or kill young people. That isn’t a tough choice at all!
Randal Washburn
Sioux City
