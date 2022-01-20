Your Views: Readers discuss COVID, guns

Support our communityPott. County is only about 55% fully vaccinated.

About 45% of our neighbors, be they police officers, retail workers, teachers, hospital personnel, dog walkers or children are walking vaccine mutation-maker hosts. With that 45%, COVID has a willing host to infect, change and mutate into any number of new COVID variant diseases.

COVID is feeding off of you if you are only partially vaccinated and don’t have the latest booster.

Wa wa wa. The CDC keeps changing their recommendations. They are just too confusing/I am just too lazy to be bothered. Besides, I never got sick.

It is a brand new disease and here you are expecting instant, never-changing answers?! You sound like a child. Call the waaambulance.

CDC recommendations will stop changing when each of us get the initial vaccines including the third booster and stop the spread by wearing a KN-95 mask.

You can keep the disease from morphing into something new.

This will really start to protect our kids, as well, unless you continue unmasked and semi-vaxed.

Then, there will need to be additional boosters because of your selfishness and pigheadedness.

Partially vaxed is an open invitation to covid.

With antibiotics, docs say use the whole seven or 10 day amount or you’ll contribute to a weakening of the antibiotic’s future effectiveness.

So, why did so many of you instead lose the effective use of your brains when it came to COVID?

If you really wanted businesses to succeed, you’d treat this airborne disease as the deadly threat that it is.

If you really wanted businesses to gain workers, you’d stop entering unmasked and unvaxed.

Haven’t you always spouted, freedom isn’t free?

Stop playing games. Most kids treat this disease more seriously than their parents do.

Grow up because state leadership will not mandate community health and safety by regulation — like they do requiring wearing a shirt and shoes into a restaurant.

They’ll just cowardly wait for you die out.

Research this — vaccinate or Suffocate.

Lee Hazer Council Bluffs Grassley not to blameWe live in a world filled with violence. The deadly Michigan school shooting was, very sadly, yet another example. While many of us ached and prayed for the victims and their families, others chose to make political “hay” from it by bashing Sen. Chuck Grassley as partly to blame. Really?!

Had individuals done their homework on Sen. Grassley they would have found nothing is further from the truth. Our senator has introduced several measures aimed at making it more difficult for individuals to get firearms while still protecting our Second Amendment rights. For example, in 2019 he introduced the Eagles Act, a community-based approach to school shootings that was endorsed by the Sandy Hook Promise among other organizations. This year Sen. Grassley re-introduced the Protecting Communities and Preserving the Second Amendment Act of 2021. This bill would readily “improve the availability of records to the FBI-maintained database, address mental illness in the criminal justice system, and end trafficking of illegal firearms.”

Check your facts before believing everything you read (and certainly before believing everything you hear). Sen. Grassley is fighting every day to keep our communities safe for all of us.

Rozanne King Mondamin Please take COVID seriouslyOn Jan. 9, new cases of COVID-19 reached an all-time high in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds may have known that when she gave her State of the State address. By barely mentioning COVID she attempted to relegate it to the past. COVID cases were modeled to peak around Jan. 15 and ten days later hospital-bed and ICU-bed usage will, respectively, approach (98%) and exceed their previous peaks (November 2020) by 10% or more. Iowa faces a hospitalization crisis.

There is a cultural dimension to this crisis. In 2020 teachers, health professionals, and meatpackers were deemed essential workers. Now they are derided for wanting safe workplaces. Mandatory masking, vaccinations or regular testing will not prevent economic recovery, and “individual freedom” to go unvaccinated and unmasked does not trump the need to bring the pandemic under control. Gov. Reynolds simply took the word of the meatpacking plant managers that they were managing the virus, siding with corporations over the workers.

A nursing home outbreak was defined as three or more cases and initially cases were minimal. However, once the Governor declared the pandemic ended, the Republican trifecta shifted its concern to the nursing home industry. In June 2020, Iowa AARP called for mandatory testing of residents and workers in nursing homes. A week earlier Reynolds had signed a bill protecting nursing homes from most COVID-19 lawsuits. Again, corporations before people.

The governor wants it to appear that the pandemic is largely behind us. In May 2021, Reynolds said, “There’s no reason for us to continue to fear COVID-19 any longer. We know how to manage it. Individuals can be trusted to make decisions that will keep us on a path forward.”

The state has since been hit by two new COVID variants, delta and omicron, each spreading faster than previous ones. In choosing two vaccinations and a booster for herself, the governor accepted the infectious-disease experts’ consensus that we would all be better off if all were vaccinated.

But Reynolds made a cold-hearted political calculation for her followers: That all-voluntary measures for slowing the spread of COVID-19 will ensure her victory in November 2022, with many more hospitalizations, deaths, and chronic long-COVID ailments inflicted mainly on the unvaccinated. State Republicans have failed to use common-sense measures to protect Iowans against recent variants. Will Iowa again be a day late and a dollar short when the next variant comes around?

Dr. Jan Flora Ames