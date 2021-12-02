Your Views: Readers discuss ethanol, American Rescue Plan, Reynolds' COVID spending

Softening the gas price blow
These past few years have brought significant impacts to our community, whether it be the flood of 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic, the random derecho that swept across the northern edge of our county and much of the state, or the seemingly endless volatility of the markets.
The last thing we need right now are more challenges.
Now that gas prices have hit a seven-year high, I sleep better knowing that Iowa biofuel producers like my employer, Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, are out there helping to soften the blow. Higher ethanol blends in our fuel, like E15, can save drivers anywhere from 5 to 20 cents a gallon at the pump, without the sacrifice to our fuel economy.
Unfortunately, due to an oil industry lawsuit, June 1 of 2022 marks end of E15 unless immediate action is taken. Thankfully our governor, Kim Reynolds, is working on behalf of biofuel producers like SIRE, and all Iowans to ensure that E15 will be available year-round before the June 1 deadline.
Because of the refinery lawsuit, right now E10 (10% ethanol) and E15 (15% ethanol) have different volatility regulations. Unsurprisingly, refiners only provide gasoline through the pipeline that will accommodate E10. They intentionally freeze E15 out of the market, reducing demand for Iowa-made ethanol.
American ethanol plants have billions of gallons of capacity and they are more than ready to meet higher demand should the E15 blend be available year-round and nationwide. While I still hold on to the belief that there is a national solution from Congress or the EPA, there’s no sign that D.C. will fix this problem in time. Governors however have the option under the Clean Air Act to request E10 and E15 be regulated equally in their states. This would require gasoline that is sent through pipelines from refineries to Iowa, to allow for both E10 and E15 year-round blends. Last week Governor Reynolds and six other Midwest governors sent a letter to EPA signaling interest in taking this action.
Governor Reynolds is laying the groundwork to ensure Iowans will not lose access to the highest quality and lowest cost fuel on the market today. She is boldly standing up to oil refiners and leading the way toward a Midwest solution for year-round E15. She knows E15 is too important to Iowa’s drivers and economy to be held back by lawsuits and D.C. inaction.
Justin Schultz SIRE regulatory manager Council Bluffs
Questionable spending
Once again, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has made national headlines, but not for complimentary reasons. State Auditor Rob Sand has caught Reynolds in underhanded cost shifting of $450,000 federal dollars earmarked specifically for COVID relief in the state. Apparently, instead of using the funds for the designated purpose, she routed the money through Iowa’s Department of Homeland Security to make up for a short fall in state funds to pay the salaries of staff members in her office. What kind of chief administrator is Reynolds if she can’t put together a budget that includes such obvious expenses as her staff’s salaries? Ostensibly, Reynolds says that the cost shift was needed to pay for months of an excessive workload that her staff had to assume to address the demands of fighting the spread of COVID in Iowa.
But what were her staff actually doing and accomplishing to deal with the spread of COVID to warrant the cost shift? Twice Auditor Sands asked the governor’s office for explanations, and twice his requests were rebuffed. Remember that this presumed additional workload assumed by Reynolds’ staff was occurring during the period when Reynolds gave back $95 million in federal funds designated for coronavirus aid to public schools. If, in fact, the workload by twenty or so members of Reynolds’ staff was so onerous as to warrant $450,000 additional pay, the sum could easily have been justified coming out of the $95 million in aid intended to keep all of Iowa’s students and staff safe during in-person schooling. Or how about accessing the $1 billion-plus surplus dollars in the state’s bank account? Either of these would have been a no-brainer for a competent and honest chief administrator in the governor’s office who actually had a plan to address the COVID pandemic in Iowa.
Steven Pokorny Urbandale
Congressional Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan, which is now allowing for millions of dollars in federal assistance for the broadband grants program and childcare assistance in our state. Now, thanks to the Infrastructure Bill, we will have an estimated $638 million dollars to improve water infrastructure in Iowa where 76% of our children under the age of 6 have detectable lead levels in their blood. This plan will invest billions of dollars nationally in weatherization, reducing families’ energy costs. This plan will provide funds necessary for our state to address the thousands of bridges and hundreds of miles of highway in poor condition and to improve public transportation.
This will decrease commute times and save drivers money on repairs due to poor road conditions. By providing money to improve our ports, airports, rail & roads, this plan will strengthen supply chains and help ease inflation. Iowans deserve a government that works for the people. President Biden and Congressional Democrats worked long and hard to make this a bipartisan effort. This is how our country should work, but hasn’t for far too long. President Biden led this effort and had faith that Americans can still work together to solve our problems.
Barb Wheelock Ames