Your Views: Readers discuss ethanol, American Rescue Plan, Reynolds' COVID spending

But what were her staff actually doing and accomplishing to deal with the spread of COVID to warrant the cost shift? Twice Auditor Sands asked the governor’s office for explanations, and twice his requests were rebuffed. Remember that this presumed additional workload assumed by Reynolds’ staff was occurring during the period when Reynolds gave back $95 million in federal funds designated for coronavirus aid to public schools. If, in fact, the workload by twenty or so members of Reynolds’ staff was so onerous as to warrant $450,000 additional pay, the sum could easily have been justified coming out of the $95 million in aid intended to keep all of Iowa’s students and staff safe during in-person schooling. Or how about accessing the $1 billion-plus surplus dollars in the state’s bank account? Either of these would have been a no-brainer for a competent and honest chief administrator in the governor’s office who actually had a plan to address the COVID pandemic in Iowa.