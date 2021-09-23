Your Views: Readers discuss flowers, Trump, insurance

If this legislation passes the U.S. House of Representatives, a $150 billion allocation will grow clean energy jobs across the nation. More renewable energy projects in Iowa mean more revenue for local communities, more jobs added to the workforce, and more support to our community in a post-pandemic world. I urge Congresswoman Cindy Axne to vote YES on this infrastructure proposal and call on her colleagues to do the same.

I have been to many town hall meetings in the past and I have always thought they were supposed to be a chance for you to ask your Senator questions and find out their thoughts on a variety of topics. What I didn’t know was that Sen. Ernst now allows her townhall meetings to become inflammatory flame thrower events where the members of the audience are allowed to spew hatred and vitriol completely unchecked by her or members of her staff and she actually helps lead the charge.

At this town hall I was surrounded by people repeatedly yelling to her that the election was stolen and a fraud. I was surrounded by people yelling at her why wasn’t she listening to Mike Lindell (the pillow guy) because he had the evidence. I heard people yell at her that “the Mexicans” are infecting our county with Covid and why wasn’t she doing something about it. Did she try to shut these folks down? Did she try to add any sensibility into the conversation? Did she try and speak rationality to foolishness? Nope—— not once. She just let it roll and then inflamed it even more. I listened to her call all Democrats socialists and coastal elites – even though some of us actually live in Iowa! I listened to her say “they” will take your farms, “they” will take your country, and “they” have to be stopped. As if the “they” she was referring to were terrorists and not her neighbors.