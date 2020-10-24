Your Views: Readers discuss importance of voting, Trump, Pellant, Anderson and Ernst

Jen understands that education is the key that opens the door to opportunity, but she also knows first hand how student loan debt can cripple young adults and limit their life choices. She knows what it’s like to work too hard at a job that doesn’t pay enough. She knows what it’s like to battle with employers to get them to offer health insurance options for their employees. I believe this real life first hand experience will serve her district well in the Iowa House.

When I was diagnosed with leukemia, I remember calling Jen from my hospital room. I dreaded making the call because I knew she would be heartbroken for me and my family. Jen has spent the last five years listening to me complain about treatments, side effects and hospital bills. And because of this, I know she understands how important access to affordable healthcare is to us all. More importantly, she believes that a medical diagnosis shouldn’t financially sink a hard-working family like mine.

Growing up in Iowa, I know that equal access to quality education is a core Iowa value. It is one of the things all Iowans can agree upon. I know Jen will fight to keep this true for generations to come.

I know better than most what it means to have Jen Pellant on your side and that is why I am so excited that she has a chance to be on Iowa’s side in the Iowa House of Representatives.