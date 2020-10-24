Your Views: Readers discuss importance of voting, Trump, Pellant, Anderson and Ernst

Voting is ‘a sacred act’
Voting is a sacred act, a way to shape public policy and transfer our communities so they work for all of us.
Our state and country are places where every vote should count. No matter what you look like, how much money you have or where you come from, it is the right of every American citizen to vote in free and fair elections and to have their votes counted.
Voting is one of the fundamental cornerstones of a free and democratic society. I believe disenfranchisement of any group or individual destroys our communities.
We cannot let fear keep us from the polls. I recommend voting early and safely. You can vote by mail or in person at selected satellite locations before Nov 3. You can confirm your ballot was received by emailing your county auditor or track it on the Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search. Check with your local auditor for details.
I voted early so my vote has been cast and will be counted no matter what else is happening on November 3rd. Voting early also means the candidate we want to win can focus their time and resources to reach out to other voters.
After you have voted, recruit 20 friends and family members to vote too. Everybody in and nobody out! Make a plan to vote, vote and finally let’s make sure every vote is counted no matter how long it takes!
Pat Bowen, Iowa City
Ernst fights for farmers
It’s been a very tough year for agriculture in Iowa. We’ve dealt with the effects of the pandemic alongside severe weather and trade restrictions. We’re working hard to move forward from this, but with oil companies and special interests relentlessly pushing to undermine our ethanol industry, a full recovery is becoming increasingly more difficult for rural communities.
The Environmental Protection Agency has often granted waivers to big oil and their lobbyists so that they can ignore blending requirements in the Renewable Fuels Standard. These Small Refinery Exemptions endanger stability for rural communities by directly lowering demand for biofuels made from Iowa corn and soybeans.
This year, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EPA announced they would start reviewing dozens of retroactive “gap-year” waiver requests dating back to 2011. This opens the door for new threats to farm families already facing a difficult year.
Listening to Sen. Joni Ernst, President Donald Trump directed the EPA to reject get 54 of these gap year exemptions. However, there is still more progress to be made, the EPA is still considering at least 50 other exemptions, including 17 covering past years.
Leaders like Sen. Ernst understand that the EPA needs to deny these waivers. The administration should too. It’s crucial for Iowa’s rural recovery that the EPA upholds the RFS.
Richard Crouch, Malvern
Vote Anderson in House District 22
The House District 22 race has a clear cut, best candidate for the job: Shawna Anderson.
Ms. Anderson is an Iowa small business owner. She understands that most businesses started by Iowans are small family operations. These businesses represent the work of real Iowans and she will support their needs. Her opponent put “big banking” and out of state corporate interests ahead of Iowans.
Rural schools are struggling due to lack of resources. Having put two children through Riverside in Oakland, she has been on the frontline fighting for their education. She will not vote against funding the full needs of Iowa schools like her opponent has done each session.
She knows the COVID-19 crisis is real and understands why the number of cases continues to grow in our county leading to increased deaths and now crowded hospitals. In her own business, Ms. Andersen puts coronavirus protections ahead of profits. She requires patrons to be masked and turns them away if they are not. She implemented a scientific approach to the disinfection process between clients.
Her opponent goes unmasked at mass gatherings, putting seniors and children at risk for his photo opportunities. Political image trumps his constituent’s safety.
We deserve a leader who respects science, research and expert advice. Shawna Andersen uses those tools as she plans for healthcare, flood recovery, and economic development. Jon Jacobsen’s work has drawn the support of QAnon and Proud Boy sympathizers to his social media.
We need a strong representative that wants to go to Des Moines to serve us! Shawna Andersen is that candidate.
Dr. Glenn Hurst, Minden
Pellant will be on our side in Des Moines
My name is Julie Knotek Hooper and I have known Jen Pellant since we were little girls on the playground of Lewis Central Elementary School. A lot has changed over the years, but Jen is still my most loyal and trusted friend and has always been the president of my fan club. Everyone should be so lucky to have a friend like Jen Pellant.
Growing up, I spent many hours around the kitchen table at the Pellant house. Whether it was doing homework, playing games or eating dinner, there was always a healthy dose of friendly and often loud debate. It was sitting around that table that I learned where Jen got her strong sense of fairness and her passion for education. It was there that I first hoped that one day her intellect and her passion for equality would lead her to public service.
Jen understands that education is the key that opens the door to opportunity, but she also knows first hand how student loan debt can cripple young adults and limit their life choices. She knows what it’s like to work too hard at a job that doesn’t pay enough. She knows what it’s like to battle with employers to get them to offer health insurance options for their employees. I believe this real life first hand experience will serve her district well in the Iowa House.
When I was diagnosed with leukemia, I remember calling Jen from my hospital room. I dreaded making the call because I knew she would be heartbroken for me and my family. Jen has spent the last five years listening to me complain about treatments, side effects and hospital bills. And because of this, I know she understands how important access to affordable healthcare is to us all. More importantly, she believes that a medical diagnosis shouldn’t financially sink a hard-working family like mine.
Growing up in Iowa, I know that equal access to quality education is a core Iowa value. It is one of the things all Iowans can agree upon. I know Jen will fight to keep this true for generations to come.
I know better than most what it means to have Jen Pellant on your side and that is why I am so excited that she has a chance to be on Iowa’s side in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Julie Knotek Hooper, Lee’s Summit, Missouri
Trump is Commander-Of-Unpatriotism
Trump’s recklessness, incompetence, compulsive lying, and skullduggery spread the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., and now we know he is Commander-Of-Unpatriotism.
The Atlantic magazine reported Trump denigrated dead US soldiers. In 2018 Trump did not visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France to honor our dead WWI soldiers. He said “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” He said 1800 US Marines who died in the Battle of Belleau Wood were “suckers”. The Atlantic article was corroborated by Fox News, AP, NY Times, and Washington Post.
As a conservative independent who is a former Navy enlisted and Navy officer (“not for self but for country”), and with family members in wars from the Civil War to the Iraqi War, I am disgusted with Trump’s unhinged comments. My wife’s father, Alton Jones, and uncle, Howard Jones, were Marines who fought at Belleau Wood.
Trump called Sen. John McCain a “loser” because he was a POW in Vietnam. This is similar language he used to describe dead WWI US soldiers. Unpatriotic Trump got five draft deferrals during the Vietnam War.
Trump undermined our military by accusing Pentagon officers of primary loyalty to defense contractors.
Donald Moskowitz, Londonderry N.H.
Support for Coney Barrett confirmation
As an informed voter I support the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett because our Supreme Court must have its 150-year tradition of nine justices by November.
Logic also dictates the confirmation of Judge Barrett because of the possibility of judicial impasse and its disastrous effects on society. Lastly, a majority of our citizens has spoken: the president and the Senate share the same political affiliation. Thus, they have the right to proceed.
Linda Schmidt, Honey Creek
Trump insults generations of Iowa vets
World War I is remembered almost daily in our kitchen. We use the WWI mess fork from the Army kit of my wife’s grandfather, Republican U.S. Congressman Charles Hoeven. Grandpa Hoeven represented northwest Iowa from 1942-64, and served in WWI as did Presidents Hoover, Truman, and Eisenhower. In battle, he inhaled mustard gas and lost the use of one lung,
My father-in-law, Stanley J. Marshall, served in the Korean War. He narrowly missed death in a fire on the USS Boxer in the Sea of Japan in 1952. He lost eight shipmates. A commander in the Naval Reserve, he was an Iowa campaign official for the 2008 presidential run of fellow veteran Senator John McCain.
My great uncle, Frank Nowak, served in WWI as a harness maker for the U.S. Cavalry. My father, George Zimdars, a Democrat, served in WWII in London during the Blitz and in Paris after the liberation.
On Nov. 11, 2018, a ceremony in France at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery memorialized the centennial of the end of WWI. The heads of state of France, Germany and Canada attended, honoring American soldiers buried there. Donald Trump skipped the event.
No president other than Trump has ever consistently insulted veterans and military families across several generations of American veterans, dead and alive. Can anyone with family members who served vote for Trump and his supporters with a clear conscience? Inhale deeply, remember Congressman Hoeven’s lung, and then cast your vote.
Richard Zimdars, Athens, Georgia
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!