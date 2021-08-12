Your Views: Readers discuss infrastructure bill

Chamber supports infrastructure bill

Here at the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, we advocate every day in a nonpartisan manner for common sense solutions to complex policy issues at the local, state and federal level. This was certainly the case with the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. Senate on Tuesday with the support of 19 Republican Senators, as well as the entire Senate Democratic caucus.

We were extremely happy to see Sen. Chuck Grassley was one of the 19 who crossed the aisle and voted for this major investment in our nation’s roads, bridges, waterways and critical infrastructure.

The bill will have major impacts for the nation and Iowa, as it will provide $550 billion in new funding, as well as advance the Surface Transportation Bill, which needs to be done by the end of September. As passed by the Senate, the bill will provide Iowa around $4.2 billion in highway funding, $227 million for drinking water and wastewater systems over five years, create a new nationwide major bridge program, and ensure the Council Bluffs Airport (and other small/municipal airports) continue to receive support through the Airport Improvement Program.