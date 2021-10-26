Your Views: Readers discuss local election, senior center visiting hours, vaccine mandates

We all have a responsibility to ensure the protection of those who cannot protect themselves. This is a statewide humanitarian issue requiring urgent attention.

Please contact your legislator to pass this bill.

Patricia Hopes

Treynor

Businesses shouldn’t receive grants to retain/attract workers

I’ve serious concerns about Governor Reynolds’s plan to fork over $30 million in federal grants to businesses and companies to retain and to attract workers. This seems like socialism at its best (or its worst – take your pick). Why should we taxpayers have to help employers pay their employees well enough to keep them or to get prospective ones in the door?

Businesses and companies that can’t pay adequate salaries or wages to retain and attract workers have a failed business model. Since when is it the government’s job to keep private sector enterprises with problems afloat? This would have been anathema in the Republican Party I grew up with in the 1970s and the 1980s.

Businesses and companies need to figure out how to compete for and keep workers or go bust. That’s the way free-market capitalism works.