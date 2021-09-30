Your Views: Readers discuss Madison Campus sale, Stuart Scheller, election data

About the Madison Campus sale

After spending over $6 million and with just three years of use the Council Bluffs Board of Education has sold the former Target building for $3 million.

They conducted a survey for input on the sale or use of the building but have not yet released the results. They are making no promise to use proceeds of the sale to reduce the debt incurred by taxpayers. They obligated taxpayers to the purchase and remodel of this facility with the Superintendent’s promise it would meet ongoing needs for the district.

Now they say the landscape has changed. The mall is gone, Menards is building next to the Madison Campus. Hardly a surprise since the facility was for sale at the time they purchased it. And now a new development. They are building an Early Childhood Center at a cost of $12 plus million. Seven million dollars from a state grant. There was no input from the taxpayers on whether they wanted another building to support. It will be used primarily for daycare services for infants to age 3 and have two preschool classrooms.