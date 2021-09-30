Your Views: Readers discuss Madison Campus sale, Stuart Scheller, election data

About the Madison Campus sale
After spending over $6 million and with just three years of use the Council Bluffs Board of Education has sold the former Target building for $3 million.
They conducted a survey for input on the sale or use of the building but have not yet released the results. They are making no promise to use proceeds of the sale to reduce the debt incurred by taxpayers. They obligated taxpayers to the purchase and remodel of this facility with the Superintendent’s promise it would meet ongoing needs for the district.
Now they say the landscape has changed. The mall is gone, Menards is building next to the Madison Campus. Hardly a surprise since the facility was for sale at the time they purchased it. And now a new development. They are building an Early Childhood Center at a cost of $12 plus million. Seven million dollars from a state grant. There was no input from the taxpayers on whether they wanted another building to support. It will be used primarily for daycare services for infants to age 3 and have two preschool classrooms.
I am told that the number of preschoolers served will likely be under 30. The district receives only half of the state reimbursement rate for preschool students versus students in K-12. So the District is getting into the day care business. Once grant funding runs out what will we do with yet another building?
The board needs to start making responsible decisions about long term facility use and needs. Create a plan based on future projected needs for every building before you commit the taxpayers to more buildings. Valuations just went up significantly in our community, thus increasing property tax significantly. A large portion of those property taxes go to the district.
The board needs to carefully consider the use of the funds we entrust them with and to honor the commitments they make to taxpayers. It’s about trust and transparency.
Janet Reiners
Council Bluffs
Help Stuart Scheller
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was incarcerated today after violating a gag order placed on him by the Marine Corps. The views of this man are shared by hundreds of thousands of veterans from all over the nation, being echoed by hundreds of thousands of civilians who would also like to know why, after this world class debacle that cost 2,500 American lives and a trillion dollars, no one is being held accountable for massive strategic failure.
There has been no introspection and worse, based on what has happened historically in counter-insurgency actions since Vietnam no one expected this? I spent a year there in 2009-2010 as a specialist in D. Co 1-133rd. I sat in meetings with ANP and ANA as a member of a security team and I could have told you exactly what was going to happen when we withdrew. The federal government failed the American service members who sacrificed for a country that we now have handed back to the enemy.
To make matters worse, had I failed to perform my task as a infantryman and my actions resulted in the failure of our platoon’s mission, loss of sensitive equipment or death, I would have been held accountable for that and fired from my position. I would have been sitting on the TOC as a E-1, would have paid for the equipment that I lost personally, and there is a good chance I would have faced UCMJ.
Meanwhile, the people we have entrusted with the duty of formulating our strategic plan in a 20 year war at all levels, decided to do something painfully stupid, resulting in loss of equipment on a massive scale, resulting in loss of life, and what has been the consequence?
What the Scheller did was in violation of UCMJ. Absolutely no doubt about that. He was willing to separate from the Marine Corps, give up his retirement after 17 years of service and lay waste to what he had worked his entire life to attain.
Please help this man who has given up everything for the country that he loves. Show him we appreciate his sacrifice even if you don’t believe in what he says, and enforce the same standard on the military and government leaders you would enforce on an enlisted man doing the actual fighting for this country’s interests.
Adam McKiernan-Struve
Clarinda
Potential mishandling of information
GOP lawmakers approved wide-ranging subpoenas for personal information which includes the names, email addresses, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers, last four digits of Social Security numbers, addresses and methods for millions of people who cast ballots in the May primary and the November general election in Pennsylvania.
Republicans want every piece of information about you that would allow someone to steal your identity.
Republicans cannot and do not guarantee that that information would be handled carefully.
In fact, they don’t even know who will handle that data.
It’s good to know that even Republican voters have something to fear from their Republican politicians.
They just don’t realize the extent, yet.
Lee Hazer
Council Bluffs