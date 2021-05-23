Your Views: Readers discuss mask mandate prohibition, 1619 Project

Iowa in the news again
Like 165 million visitors to my smartphone’s news service, we scrolled down to the fifth item today to see a picture of Gov. Kim Reynolds with the title “Iowa governor signs bill prohibiting mask mandates in schools and businesses.” Also, just in the last few days, we read a newspaper article about Iowa businesses not being able to find enough workers. Is there a connection here?
If you are a young, skilled/educated individual planning your future, would you choose to live, work and raise a family in a state that makes it illegal to institute even the most basic measures to protect yourself, your family and your neighbors from a deadly virus? Probably not. Most likely, millions of news consumers from around the country and the world wouldn’t think so either. Certainly, the Iowa Legislature and the governor have more important, positive issues for which they could make headlines. Don’t they?
Tom and Joan Cook
Iowa City
Founding dates
Attempts by New York Times and other “woke” partisans to switch the founding date of USA to the 1619 English importation of 20 African slaves to Jamestown is laughable.
In 1851 did George Jones and Henry Jarvis Raymond claim New York Times’s founding date of 1454—Gutenberg’s invention of printing? No. The Times, all other businesses and nations claim founding dates of independent or modified, existence. The USA therefore dates its founding to the 1776 Declaration of Independence from Great Britain which dates from the 1707 Acts of Union.
We had four million slaves in 1860. Daniel Greely Morrel Twombly, my great, great grandfather, marched off with the New Hampshire Volunteers to free the slaves. He was killed at Chancellorsville leaving his wife and four children destitute; the four million slaves he freed had the rest of their lives to enjoy their families.
Does the sacrifice of 620,000 to 850,000 Civil War fatalities win expiation for the sins of slaveholders?
In the film Saving Private Ryan, the eighth savior of Private Ryan dies looking at Ryan (and audience) and says “Earn this.”
Vicki Martin
Clearfield, Utah