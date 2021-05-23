Your Views: Readers discuss mask mandate prohibition, 1619 Project

Iowa in the news again

Like 165 million visitors to my smartphone’s news service, we scrolled down to the fifth item today to see a picture of Gov. Kim Reynolds with the title “Iowa governor signs bill prohibiting mask mandates in schools and businesses.” Also, just in the last few days, we read a newspaper article about Iowa businesses not being able to find enough workers. Is there a connection here?

If you are a young, skilled/educated individual planning your future, would you choose to live, work and raise a family in a state that makes it illegal to institute even the most basic measures to protect yourself, your family and your neighbors from a deadly virus? Probably not. Most likely, millions of news consumers from around the country and the world wouldn’t think so either. Certainly, the Iowa Legislature and the governor have more important, positive issues for which they could make headlines. Don’t they?

Tom and Joan Cook

Iowa City

Founding dates

Attempts by New York Times and other “woke” partisans to switch the founding date of USA to the 1619 English importation of 20 African slaves to Jamestown is laughable.