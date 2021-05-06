Your Views: Readers discuss meat, mothers, E15 and more

E15 should be a standard option
Markets are finally picking back up in the agricultural sector. After several down years, that’s great news for farmers, but also for the broader economy, where we’re hoping for a boost in everything from food service to machinery sales. That said, a farmer’s work is never done, and we need to stay prepared for the next storm, drought or fresh trade embargo.
That is one of many reasons why the Iowa Legislature should adopt proposed legislation to make E15 a standard option across Iowa. The 15% ethanol is available at about 2,400 retail locations nationwide, and there is no reason why Iowa should not be the first to make it available statewide. By doing so, we could increase demand for corn up by 23 million bushels, create rural jobs, and even protect the climate.
Moreover, stable markets would be a welcome alternative to undependable federal relief from the next crisis, and assuring E15 access would mean more options and lower prices for every driver each time they fill up their tank.
It is not too late, Iowa. Let’s make the switch state-wide to E15.
Darrel McAlexander
Sidney
Celebrate all mothers
On Sunday we celebrate Mother’s Day and the cherished bond between mother and child. Tragically, our dairy cows, worldwide icons of motherhood, never get to see or nurture their babies.
Newborn calves are torn from their mothers at birth and turned into veal cutlets, so we can drink their mother’s milk. The grief-stricken mother cows bellow for days, calling in vain for their babies’ return.
Dairy cows spend their lives chained to concrete floors, with no access to the outdoors. Each year, they are impregnated artificially, to maintain their milk production, then milked by machines twice a day. When production drops, around four years of age, they are ground into hamburgers.
Dairy products are laden with cholesterol, saturated fats, hormones, pathogens, and antibiotics, leading to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Many people lack the enzyme for digesting dairy products.
This Mother’s Day let’s honor motherhood and compassion. Let’s replace the products of cow cruelty with delicious, healthful, eco-friendly nut and grain-based milk, cheese, and ice cream products offered by our supermarket.
Weaver Johnson
Council Bluffs
You can eat meat and still help the environment
Last week, Abbott Price wrote a letter urging families to stop buying meat to save the planet from climate change. The author suggested plant-based fake meat was a better option. Choking down ultra-processed meat alternatives won’t save the planet — and it could be bad for your health.
Eliminating meat once day per week would make no meaningful difference in total emissions in the U.S. Livestock, including all the animals that are not consumed, are responsible for roughly 5% of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the EPA. The University of Florida found families would save more emissions by adjusting their home’s thermostat or observing the speed limit to waste less gas.
Some people think the term “plant-based” means meat alternatives are healthier. This is deceptive marketing. While meat is filled with proteins and vitamins, faux meat burgers are ultra-processed and filled with questionable additives.
The USDA notes that 30-40% of food is wasted. To help the environment, eat what you want — just make sure not to waste it.
Will Coggin
Center for Consumer Freedom managing director
Washington D.C.
Reckless Republicans
Iowa teenagers learning how to drive from their parents is just the latest reckless Republican legislation promoted by the majority — crazed, drunk with their own power, “my way or the highway” control given to Republicans by voters who are more in love with the letter “R” than knowledge.
The shepherd of this legislation is Rep. Joel Fry, who homeschools his children.
“Fry claimed he spends more time teaching his children to drive than he spent learning from an instructor as a teenager in school.”
Think about that statement!
Fry falsely claims that teaching his own kids to drive could put the onus of an insurance claim from an accident, on him, instead of a certified, trained driving instructor. I doubt professional instructors can be sued for a trainee’s later accident.
Gee, I wonder if Rep. Fry and the all-powerful Republican legislators are eyeing insurance companies next in their infinite wisdom.
We’ll see if Gov. Kim Reynolds autographs this. I’ll bet she won’t.
Insurance companies would raise premiums.
Lee Hazer
Council Bluffs
Support the THRIVE Act
No matter where we live, what we look like or how much money we have, Americans want jobs, care, relief and recovery and a clean environment. We deserve a pathway out of this climate crisis and a guarantee that our families will have what they need to live safely and healthy for decades to come.
We showed up in record numbers to the polls in 2018 and 2020 to elect a new Congress and president. The Thrive Act represents the transformational change we voted for. Polling shows every pillar of the THRIVE Act is popular. And Iowa CCI members are calling on our elected officials to deliver.
Congress passing the THRIVE Act would represent important progress toward our vision of the 2020s as the decade of the Green New Deal — a historic period in which the people of this country choose to transition to a carbon-free, racially just, inclusive, democratic and pro-worker economy.
Call your member of Congress today and demand they co-sponsor the THRIVE Act: bit.ly/thriveiowa.
Pat Bowen
Iowa City
D.C. statehood a fair move
I read with disappointment Mr. Charles Petterson’s letter regarding Congresswoman Cindy Axne’s vote for D.C. statehood. It is a shame he had to lower to personal attacks against her and her supporters.
First, I believe we can disagree on the issues without questioning someone’s intelligence or patriotism. A robust debate based on facts is central to preserving our republic and ensuring its success in the future.
Fairness and representation is essentially what is at stake here in this process. Over 700,000 people live in D.C., bigger than either Vermont or Wyoming. They pay taxes but yet don’t have a voice in Congress. They don’t have someone to turn to for constituent services to help them cut through the federal red tape. And as we all have recently seen, not being in charge of their own security and national guard can lead to dramatic and very unfortunate results.
“Taxation without representation” was one of the rallying cries of the American Revolution. We are far from everything being perfect, but we are well on the way to securing the promise of a more perfect union. Ensuring that American citizens have a voice in their representative government is a vital way to ensure this. I am happy and grateful that Congresswoman Axne supports this and am glad she is standing up for others to have a voice. People deserve a voice and a vote in the matters that affect them everyday.
Loir Hunt
Des Moines
Trade Aaron Rodgers
Give Aaron Rodgers a break, Green Bay. Just like Bart Starr and Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers has been a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Packers for 16 years. And like Favre, it appears that Rodgers is on the verge of being traded to an AFC team before Rodgers can play a 17th season in frigid Wisconsin for a franchise that doesn’t appreciate what they have in Rodgers.
The San Francisco 49ers reportedly offered Green Bay a generous trade package that included 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 3rd pick in this year’s National Football League draft (plus additional picks and players), but the Packers balked at the deal because Green Bay’s incompetent, delusional management reportedly believes the 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will actually accept the ignominy of a restructured contract, instead of a much-deserved contract extension.
Additionally, Green Bay wants to avoid competing against an angered Aaron Rodgers as an NFC rival looking for payback against the clueless cheesehead Packers, so instead the former Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders have become a potential destination for Northern California native, Rodgers who reportedly requested to be traded to the now Las Vegas Raiders, or to their AFC West division rival Denver Broncos, after Green Bay rejected San Francisco’s trade offer.
As a lifelong Raiders fan, I say make Rodgers a Raider and do it now, Packers! Raider Nation would love to see the Raiders win a Super Bowl sometime this century. And the Raiders would be more than willing to give Green Bay at least as much as the Los Angeles Rams gave up to the Detroit Lions to get quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Let’s make a deal, Green Bay! Just do it before 37-year-old Aaron Rodgers sits out the entire 2021 NFL season, which will only dramatically decrease his trade value. Get what you can while you can, Green Bay: Derek Carr plus some first-round draft picks.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California