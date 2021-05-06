Your Views: Readers discuss meat, mothers, E15 and more

E15 should be a standard option

Markets are finally picking back up in the agricultural sector. After several down years, that’s great news for farmers, but also for the broader economy, where we’re hoping for a boost in everything from food service to machinery sales. That said, a farmer’s work is never done, and we need to stay prepared for the next storm, drought or fresh trade embargo.

That is one of many reasons why the Iowa Legislature should adopt proposed legislation to make E15 a standard option across Iowa. The 15% ethanol is available at about 2,400 retail locations nationwide, and there is no reason why Iowa should not be the first to make it available statewide. By doing so, we could increase demand for corn up by 23 million bushels, create rural jobs, and even protect the climate.

Moreover, stable markets would be a welcome alternative to undependable federal relief from the next crisis, and assuring E15 access would mean more options and lower prices for every driver each time they fill up their tank.

It is not too late, Iowa. Let’s make the switch state-wide to E15.

Darrel McAlexander

Sidney

Celebrate all mothers