Your Views: Readers discuss NeighborWorks, Axne

Lots of politicians like to talk about “workers” at election time, but then go to DC and act on behalf of “donors” instead. If you say you are for Iowa’s working families, but you don’t vote for the kind of legislation that makes Iowa workers’ lives better, then why should we vote for you? Rep. Axne is the only Iowa Congress member who consistently stands with and votes on behalf of the working people of Iowa. We count on her to carry our voice to DC and work to make our lives better, and she does. If only we had three more Congresswomen and men like her.