Your Views: Readers discuss pharmaceuticals, Grassley, Reynolds

Pharmaceutical middlemen

Little known but massive corporate middlemen in the pharmacy supply chain decide which drugs are covered in a patient’s formulary, how much patients pay for medications and which pharmacies Iowans can use for their health care services. For many years these pharmacy benefits managers, or PBMs, were allowed to operate largely in secret. They use shady practices that rake in huge profits for themselves at the expense of patients and the local pharmacists who provide care for them.

It's time to hold the PBMs accountable and bring their business practices into the light.

More and more states are taking action to regulate PBMs. In Iowa, we have an opportunity right now to control PBM conflicts of interest and improve patient access to pharmacy care. Policymakers should pass and Gov. Kim Reynolds should sign legislation (SF 2231/HF 2384) that prohibits PBMs from requiring patients to use a mail-order pharmacy (which is often owned by the PBM!), allows patients to choose the in-network pharmacy of their choice, and bans PBMs from reimbursing their own pharmacies at higher rates.

It's time for reforms. Iowans will be the ones to suffer if PBMs continue to be permitted to engage in self-serving and abusive practices that harm patients and edge out their competition. Pass SF 2231/HF 2384.

Michael Schweitzer

Pharmacist/owner, Bedford Drug

Bedford

Politicians not listening

It wasn’t shocking, but it still stings. Over 75 landowners and environmentalists gathered at the Iowa State Capitol for a public hearing on CO2 pipelines that have been proposed by companies Summit and Navigator. Only four elected officials showed up to deliver comments -- despite many who lurked above the rotunda during comments -- at the tail end of the hearing.

Speakers poured their hearts out for two hours telling family stories, sharing personal experiences and fears of what would happen to their land if eminent domain was used against them. Landowners have made their stance clear on CO2 pipelines: no eminent domain for private gain. Many speakers quoted Kim Reynolds' State of the Union rebuttal, when she said something to the tune of, “Iowans should not have to wake up every day with the fear of what their government is doing to them.”

It’s time for legislators, especially Reynolds, to start listening to the people they’re elected to protect.

Kelly Gourley

Iowa CCI Member

Des Moines

Grassley not the right choice

German theologian and martyr Dietrich Bonhoeffer said, “If you board the wrong train, it’s no use running along the corridor in the opposite direction.”

In his 42 years in the Senate, Charles Grassley has had countless opportunities to at least stop at the next station and take a saner road home. But he’s not even running in the opposite direction. One wonders if he knows he’s lost his way or if he knows but is doggedly determined to ride to the bitter end.

Unfortunately for women, his bitter end is also ours.

Just considering his votes on two inextricably entwined issues, women and health care, Mr. Grassley began to run off the rails in 2009 when he voted against the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act. That year also marked the beginning of at least 13 key health care votes, the purpose of which was improving access to quality health care. Grassley was opposed. Then came repeated rejections of the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act and numerous blocked votes to debate the Paycheck Fairness Act.

Ladies, it should be apparent that Sen. Grassley doesn’t care about us.

This week, when he had an opportunity in the Judiciary Committee to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Senate for a full vote, he voted against the first Black woman to be nominated in the Court’s 232-year history. Not only could this have been a historic vote, but also a vote for a brilliant jurist with experience in criminal defense not seen since Thurgood Marshall, who retired in 1991.

Among Grassley’s reasons for his “no” vote: Judge Jackson did not have an answer to Marsha Blackburn’s ditzy request to define the word “woman.”

So, now, suddenly, he cares about women?

No, he is lost and just following his party into ridiculous irrelevancy.

Iowans do not have to follow Grassley to that realm. Consider instead Admiral Michael Franken. Unlike Grassley, Admiral Franken showed a capacity for independent thinking when he was the lone voice on a team of military advisers to oppose the invasion of Iraq. He has also led U.S. forces in fighting terrorists and pirates. Pirates! And Grassley can’t stand up to the craziest in his party!

It’s time for Iowans to get off the Grassley train wreck and return to independent thinking.

Karen Heidman

Sioux City