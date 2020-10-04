Your Views: Readers discuss president's tax payments, Dan Dawson's record

Invest in clean water, good-paying jobs and creating vibrant communities.

Hugh Espey, executive Director

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement

Des Moines

Dawson talks one way at home, another in Des Moines

Too many politicians talk one way back home and then vote another way in Des Moines.

That’s the case with state Sen. Dan Dawson when it comes to a lot of important issues, including the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dawson is claiming to folks in Council Bluffs and Carter Lake that he helped us during the pandemic. His voting record in Des Moines says the opposite.

The truth is that when Dawson had chances to help Iowa workers, students, and front line health care workers, he failed. Instead, Dawson voted to protect meatpacking plants and other big businesses that harmed Iowans during the pandemic.

The truth is that Dawson voted:

AGAINST providing hazard pay for health care workers.

AGAINST making sure workers who contract COVID-19 on the job are eligible for worker’s compensation.