Your Views: Readers discuss racial justice, voting rights, abortion and more

Response to racial injustice letter

Regarding a recent letter to the editor about racial injustices.

Injustices described and others are well documented, as well as those imagined. If individuals could treat others as they want to be treated, it would solve most problems. This is a basic premise of Christianity. The number of people that practice this basic premise seems to be be shrinking.

White people came to America for freedom, of taxes and to escape religious persecution.

Our founding fathers invoked the holy name of God in nearly everything they did, certainly the more important work. Thomas Jefferson did in his writing even though he wasn’t particularly religious. Being the brilliant man he was he realized God worked in him and others to create the unique form of government that makes the US the best country in the world, a democratic republic. The founding fathers were not in favor of only a democracy, which is a majority of one, i.e., mob rule.

We live in a free country because of their brilliance and because men and women have fought and died to preserve that uniqueness and brilliance. As a dentist friend of mine says, “Anyone who is born in this country has won the lottery.”

Mistakes have obviously been made and should not be forgotten. Corrections have been and continue to be made. To continually criticize and condemn the greatest country in the world only keeps the wounds open and doesn’t allow healing.

Problems has to be solved at the individual level. Anyone who thinks government is the answer needs to visit a native American reservation. Repent and believe in the gospel — Treat others as you want to be treated.

Brian Hunter

Council Bluffs

The GOP and voting rights

“There are zero Republicans in Congress who support voting rights. Z-E-R-O.

The sooner we recognize and accept that the Republican Party is the party of voter suppression and election subversion the better chance we have to proceed with the steps necessary to save democracy.” — Marc E. Elias, lawyer and voting rights expert

I agree with that statement. Republicans said new laws were needed to guard against voting fraud, though they noted Iowa has no history of election irregularities and that November’s election saw record turnout with no hint of problems in the state.

Voters will be removed from active voting lists if they miss a single general election and don’t report a change in address or register as a voter again.

One set of changes affected the voting process. Examples include shrinking the early voting period from 40 days to 29, then to 20 days; prohibiting your friends from returning your ballot for you; and closing the polls earlier.

Another set of changes affected how elections are run. Examples include giving political parties (not just candidates) the standing to challenge election results and restricting county auditors’ local control of elections.

Challenge the results whenever you lose — whether it is an election or one of the over sixty court cases the former president has continued to lose.

The Republican Party is attempting to disenfranchise the voters of Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, etc. because Republicans lost.

Party is above country to them. You can’t say you’re a supporter of democracy but only when it goes your way.

Sign the League of Women Voters of Iowa’s petition to repeal these changes at lwvia.org/petitions.

To head off future problems, encourage U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to prevent ill-conceived election meddling by passing the Freedom to Vote Act.

Lee Hazer

Council Bluffs

Morals in the meat industry

There is a current concern in the morals that are applied in the meat industry. It is not a hidden fact that all the animals we eat were raised with the only meaning of their life to, well, be eaten. Without thinking about the animals, the meat manufacturers keep them in tight spaces, poor diets, supplements that make them sick and an overall repugnant life.

Given such purpose, perhaps such industries should allow these animals to have more dignified lives before they end up on our plates.

Naturally coming up with such a solution is going to have some problems. It’s going to be more expensive to allow these animals to have the proper space, time and food to live a decent life. There is a market for meat, and with modern day consumerism, there’s not much of a choice but to keep up with the hustle and bustle of the food market, so how are we going to achieve such a goal?

Maybe there’s more nuance to it. In this nation for example, especially when it comes to food, there is a massive problem revolving around overindulgence.

It’s no secret that food addiction is a big problem in this nation. People get hooked on eating more food than they need, which brings a lot of health complications down the road (most commonly obesity). In fact, if we want to go more into statistics in meat specifically, it is recommended that the average person eats about 12-18 ounces weekly. The average American now eats 4-5 ounces daily.

The point that is trying to be made per se, is that sacrificing some expenses for the quality of life for the animals may not be as problematic as it sounds, as there is already a high surplus of meat being consumed.

Austin Hatch

Council Bluffs

Reflections on climate change ahead of new year

In keeping with tradition, my spouse and I have been doing a lot of reflecting on the past as a new year approaches. These are our most salient considerations:

We humans, along with all other living organisms with whom we share the Earth’s biosphere, are in for one hellish ride going forward into the future. In how we humans collectively and collaboratively respond to the global COVID pandemic, we have been afforded a test of how well or poorly we can be expected to assume the far greater demands and sacrifices required to mitigate the progressing adverse effects of climate change. On that test, we are currently failing miserably.

And our failing grade provides little, if any, hope that we can avoid a radical transformation of our planet into a world inhospitable to human life and antagonistic to the survival of most other living species.

The principle admonishment of all existing religions to our species is to be responsible and respectful caretakers of Mother Earth and of one another, remembering always that our living here is a privilege and not a natural right. We are only guests, not owners. Instead, the history of our stay, particularly since the advent of the industrial revolution and the concomitant dominance of laissez faire capitalism as its driving force, has been one of exploitation of both natural resources and human labor.

We humans have forgotten our place in the natural scheme of things and have presumed a role of dominance of nature instead of acceptance of co-equality with all things natural. We have disregarded our human interdependency as social beings in favor of the expediencies of individualism. And, with each new dire report from the scientific community on the disconcerting changes that the climate is undergoing, a full accounting by us for our failures becomes increasingly imminent.

We’re reminded of the analogy regarding guests and the stench of fish that have lain about for three days. Like the putrefying fish tossed to the scavengers, we humans may well have overstayed our welcome here on Earth.

Steven Pokorny

Urbandale

Overturn Roe v. Wade

Life begins at the point of conception. No one can deny that after a human being is conceived it will develop into the very same being as those debating this issue. What astounds me is that those who favor abortion went through an identical development stage as the being they are condemning to death. Would these very same people agree that a similar choice should have been made about their own existence? How many human lives have been lost that could have added to our society in so many ways?

People prefer their own pleasurable self-indulgence over the care and sanctity of the life they created. Whatever happened to taking responsibility for one’s actions in this country? Is it too much to ask a woman who has conceived to place the child into adoption? Nine months of discomfort is nothing compared to life in prison for voluntary manslaughter!

And what about consenting to sex with a male; is that part of the equation too? Or has abortion just become another extension of the women’s liberation movement started in the late 60’s which coincidently boosted membership on or about the same date as Roe V. Wade?

Does the father of the child have a say in this? And what about the Constitution of the United States? Are not all people conceived in this country deserving of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? I believe abortion is a crime against humanity and should be outlawed. We need to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision and get back to cherishing life in this country. For a country that murders it’s children cannot be far from self destruction.

Back in 1973 a Supreme Court decision {Roe v. Wade} legalized abortion by a 7-2 vote. Six of the seven justices in the majority were Republican appointees.

The only Democrat appointee, Byron White, voted against Roe v. Wade. Back then the Republican motto was government is best that governs least.

Hence the Republicans giveth and the Republicans taketh away.

Joe Bialek

Cleveland, Ohio

The rich can’t handle their money

It is clear that members of the 1% class do not know how to act responsibly with their tens and hundreds of millions of dollars in yearly disposable income.

They invest in large corporations rather than small businesses. They invest in American companies who have moved their operations to China. They impose usurious interest rates on the working poor.

They invest in news media conglomerates that distort reality, and food conglomerates that sell harmful products and services. They invest in energy companies that do little during the climate crisis.

The luxury class invests in industries that are popular with Americans, but destructive to democratic character, like professional sports, superficial entertainment, gambling, vaping, social media and video gaming.

They fail to invest in public education, having no need for it. Instead, they use private schools and later pay bribes to get their children into private universities. They resist investing in public health care, welfare and criminal justice programs, because they have their own exclusive world of services to care for them apart from the rest of society.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Rest in peace Desmond Tutu

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a central figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa — and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humor.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida