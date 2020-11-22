Your Views: Readers discuss Reynolds' COVID-19 efforts, failure by Congressional delegation to stand up to Trump

I really hope the new coronavirus rules will work out better than the governor’s trust in Iowans voluntarily doing right. However, in thinking how the governor, other public officials and the public have handled this catastrophe the last nine months, I wonder if maybe it’s time people re-read Poe’s “Masque of the Red Death” to refresh their recollections about the consequences of hiding from the costs of selfish conceit.

Clarence Meldrum

Council Bluffs

Sens. Grassley and Ernst need to step up

Dear Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst — it is time to step-up and act like someone that cares about our democracy. Your comments that try to pacify Trump and his followers are only adding to the false narrative that there is wide-spread fraud in the election results.

By delaying Biden’s security briefings and meetings with the COVID-19 response team, you are putting our democracy at risk as well as making the country more vulnerable to foreign advisories and deaths from the virus.

The transfer of power is going to happen. Shouldn’t you both be helping to make sure the transfer is peaceful and successful, rather than complacently allowing Trump to falsely claim that he really won the election?