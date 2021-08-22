Your Views: Readers discuss Reynolds' COVID actions

Gov. Reynold’s callous observation is even starker when she continues to mandate that school districts cannot take mitigation measures to slow the spread of the virus. As hospitals again are filling up, Gov. Reynolds and the Republican state Legislature need to revisit their rash new law to prevent local control of communicable disease.

Parents who care about all children’s safety need to continue to lobby their lawmakers. If two Ankeny mothers can force a decision to make it illegal for local authorities to prevent masking everyone inside a school building, then surely other parents can express their desire to have their children be safe at school.

Julie Stewart Ziesman

Waukee

Disappointed with Grassley’s vote

I was very disappointed and disgusted with Sen. Chuck Grassley’s vote to send the $1.4 trillion so called infrastructure bill to the entire U.S. Senate for debate and a final vote. I sent an email to his Washington D. C. office informing him how destructive that bill was to our country and asked him to reconsider voting for the bill when it came before the whole Senate.