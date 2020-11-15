Your Views: Readers discuss shelter pets, masks, trash

Don’t litter your face masks
Come on man, it is about the thing. You know that thing. What is it with all the discarded face masks blowing around town? Have some respect for your town and others. Dispose of them properly when you are done so some designated essential worker doesn’t have to clean up after you.
David Young
Council Bluffs
Recognizing hospice awareness month
November is a busy month for EveryStep as the organization recognizes National Hospice & Palliative Care Month.
As one of Iowa’s longest-serving nonprofit in-home care providers, EveryStep will spend the month raising awareness of the options available to help people find care and support as they face serious illness.
Our goal is the amplification of living, not resignation to dying. Our care is about helping patients live the rest of their lives with dignity and surrounded by people who care.
EveryStep wants to remind the community it’s here to help — from navigating the maze of care needs, working with doctors and hospitals, and providing understanding about illnesses and available options.
We put patients first, ensuring a coordinated and patient-led approach to care, while protecting their healthcare choice and access to individualized services based on their unique care needs and wishes.
EveryStep Hospice provides pain management, symptom control, psychosocial support, and spiritual care to patients facing a serious illness or the end of life. For their families, EveryStep offers emotional support as they navigate their loved one’s remaining time and grief support in the months that follow.
To achieve this, our skilled and compassionate staff in Council Bluffs work together to redefine hope and to help people live life to the very fullest.
As Team Director for the Council Bluffs team, we not only focus on our patients and their families, but on our larger community. You can find the EveryStep Hospice team taking part in a number of upcoming community events, including recently assisting the YMCA Healthy Center in serving a drive through luncheon on Nov. 13. Later this month, we are planning for a meal at Thanksgiving with the help of other community partners.
EveryStep recognizes that individuals living with serious, complex or chronic disease sometimes need an extra layer of support in living with the pain, symptoms and stress associated with their conditions. In response, the organization last year launched EveryStep Palliative Care.
EveryStep Palliative Care offers care and support to help patients find relief from their symptoms. Participation in the EveryStep Palliative Care pilot program requires a referral from a physician or primary healthcare provider and is limited to qualifying patients who live or receive care within Madison County.
Anyone can call EveryStep Hospice at 712-325-6802 for information or to simply talk with a nurse.
Beverly Fischer, team director
Des Moines
COVID-19: Reduce risk during the holidays
The coronavirus is spreading out of control in many Midwestern states and counties in Iowa. Iowa has high test positivity rates, broken its record number of cases per day multiple times, is in the top 10 states with cases per 100,000 people, set new state highs in hospitalizations and recently led the Midwest states in the number of deaths per 100,000 people. The metro area has seen over a 50% increase in hospitalizations since Oct 28. COVID19 has killed ten times as many Iowans in eight months as influenza did in a whole year in 2018.
What should we do during the upcoming holiday period when most families meet together in large gatherings over a meal? The short answer is: Don’t do it this year. Zoom it! Increased cases have occurred after meals on other holidays. Outbreaks have occurred after birthday parties, funerals and weddings where no preventive measures were taken. The risk is high and the return of college students from infected campuses will only add to the risk.
But ... if you are of the mindset that you are going to meet, regardless of the risks, at least think smartly on how you could prevent unnecessary infections and deaths in your family. Here are some preventive measures to consider.
Our family decided to forgo large holiday gatherings this winter, so we met when we could eat meals well separated outdoors on the patio in the first part of October. When we were in the house together, we all wore face masks/coverings. Why? Universal use of face masks/coverings has been effective in minimizing the transfer rate of the virus among co-workers in hospitals and businesses. We used hand sanitizer, paper towels instead of a common bathroom towel, ordered individual take-out meals, and avoided the use of a common tablespoon to dish up food. When in a small apartment, we put a fan in one room window to draw in fresh air and another fan in another room to send old air out. We took walks in the park. We did not hug one another. That was hard.
In cold weather eating outside is difficult. Reduce your risk. Either don’t have a meal or don’t eat a meal together at one table. At least have separate households eat in separate rooms. The holidays will look different this year. They should. There’s a nasty pandemic out there.
Dr. Tim Greiner
Council Bluffs
Distract yourself from politics by focusing on the animals
Here’s something we can all agree on: Pets are great. We recently celebrated National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week. Let’s take a moment to support those who care for cats, dogs, and other animals as they await for a forever home.
Local shelters do great work providing care to animals, often on a shoestring budget. And they generally don’t get much money — if any — from national groups with those well-known tear-jerking ads. A common misconception is that wealthy groups like the Humane Society of the United States run similarly named local shelters. They don’t.
There are around 14,000 shelters and rescue groups in the U.S. that take in over six million pets each year, and they need your support to do this important work. Adopting a new furry friend is always the most helpful choice. But if adoption isn’t an option for you, consider volunteering or donating funds. The shelters — and animals — will appreciate it.
Will Coggin
Washington, D.C.
Wear a mask to help your community
I wore a mask before it was cool — and not because I was weak. In 2016, my husband got cancer and was immunocompromised. So every time I had a tickle in my throat, I masked up. I did a lot of tough things. I gave him shots. I grabbed him when he passed out on the stairs and fell down them too. I did those things not from weakness, but because I loved him and because I had to know I had done everything I could when he died.
My son is doing online school. It is going well, but he wants to be with his friends. However, my 10-year-old understands that losing someone is a lot worse than missing some in-person school. He makes the sacrifice because he knows the consequences too well.
Maybe it’s easier for my son and I to see our sacrifices as strength and love because our husband/father was right there needing it. But thousands of Iowans are right there needing you to protect them. They are your friends and family.
We can protect them by making simple sacrifices like wearing a mask and getting takeout. Do you have the strength to protect them?
Jenny Turner
West Des Moines
A trash talk editorial
There has not been enough talk about the huge changes of how the City of Omaha proposes to change trash disposal techniques and the confusion of pick up collection methods. Home owners now must follow directions. Ha, ha, good one. Since when did we need to follow complicated steps to throwing away trash!
Have you read the rules? It’s utterly ridiculous! Now we must wash and dry our trash before it gets pick up. Oh, and if we abuse our carts they will be taken away according to Omaha’s Mayor Jean. All of a sudden, separating grass from trash is no longer an option. What exactly is going on? The landfill is still the same. Yet, this new City contract is going to bankrupt us. The mayor specifically mentions that cat litter and coffee grinds won’t be allowed in our carts. WTH? And just who exactly is FCC? Last I checked that was the Federal Communications Commission. I’m sure this Federal Agency which governs Radio airways would appreciate the copy cat notion. Anyway, I’m happy because I simply just called ABE’s Trash. The company is a home staple for Omaha. So I’m saying Goodbye to who ever FCC was. Anyway, thanks for reading my rants and raves. Happy November. A discouraged city slicker.
Ruth Starkey
Omaha
