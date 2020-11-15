Your Views: Readers discuss shelter pets, masks, trash

Local shelters do great work providing care to animals, often on a shoestring budget. And they generally don’t get much money — if any — from national groups with those well-known tear-jerking ads. A common misconception is that wealthy groups like the Humane Society of the United States run similarly named local shelters. They don’t.

There are around 14,000 shelters and rescue groups in the U.S. that take in over six million pets each year, and they need your support to do this important work. Adopting a new furry friend is always the most helpful choice. But if adoption isn’t an option for you, consider volunteering or donating funds. The shelters — and animals — will appreciate it.

Will Coggin

Washington, D.C.

Wear a mask to help your community

I wore a mask before it was cool — and not because I was weak. In 2016, my husband got cancer and was immunocompromised. So every time I had a tickle in my throat, I masked up. I did a lot of tough things. I gave him shots. I grabbed him when he passed out on the stairs and fell down them too. I did those things not from weakness, but because I loved him and because I had to know I had done everything I could when he died.